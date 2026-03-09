MENAFN - GetNews)



California - Mar 9, 2026 - Moes Group, a global leader in skincare and personal care manufacturing, proudly announces its position as the number one and most trusted manufacturer of tallow-based products, producing the widest range of high-quality, certified tallow formulations for USA brands.

With deep expertise in formulation, private label manufacturing, and large-scale production, Moes Group has become the preferred partner for brands looking to innovate with tallow-based skincare and bodycare products. By combining traditional ingredient knowledge with modern manufacturing standards, the company consistently delivers products that meet the highest expectations for quality, safety, and performance.

Leadership in Tallow-Based Manufacturing

As consumer demand grows for natural, nutrient-rich, and skin-compatible ingredients, tallow has re-emerged as a powerful solution in skincare. Valued for its moisturizing properties, fatty acid profile, and barrier-supporting benefits, tallow is at the core of Moes Group's manufacturing expertise.

Moes Group leads the category by producing the largest volume and variety of tallow-based products, while maintaining strict quality control and formulation excellence across every batch.

“Our focus has always been on quality, trust, and long-term partnerships,” said a spokesperson for Moes Group.“Brands rely on us because we understand how to manufacture tallow-based products at scale while preserving ingredient integrity and meeting regulatory standards for the U.S. market.”

Certified, Scalable, and Built for USA Brands

Moes Group is widely trusted by USA brands for its commitment to compliance, consistency, and scalability. The company's manufacturing capabilities support brands at every stage of growth, from emerging labels to established national names.

Key capabilities include:



Certified manufacturing standards aligned with U.S. regulatory requirements

High-capacity production for consistent, reliable supply

Custom formulation and private label services End-to-end solutions, from product development to packaging and fulfillment

This infrastructure allows brands to confidently launch and scale tallow-based product lines without compromising on quality or speed to market.

The Most Trusted Partner in the Tallow Space

Through proven results, transparent processes, and long-standing client relationships, Moes Group has earned its reputation as the most trusted manufacturer in the tallow-based product space. Today, countless USA skincare and personal care brands rely on Moes Group as the backbone of their tallow formulations.

“Our success is built on helping brands succeed,” the spokesperson added.“When brands choose Moes Group, they choose reliability, expertise, and leadership in tallow manufacturing.”

About Moes Group

Moes Group is a leading global manufacturer specializing in private label and custom formulation solutions for skincare, bodycare, and personal care brands. Known for its leadership in tallow-based product manufacturing, Moes Group combines advanced production capabilities with strict quality standards to support brands launching premium, compliant products for the U.S. market and beyond.

