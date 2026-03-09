Hunting Equipment Manufacturer Brings Patented Ground Hunting System To Market After Years Of Field Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The field testing phase revealed specific issues that hunters encounter when spending several hours at ground level. The modifications we made during that process were based on practical feedback from actual hunting scenarios rather than controlled environments," according to a company spokesperson."Stringer Outdoor Co LLC, operating under the trade name Treow OutdoorsTM, has completed development of its Cocoon Hunting Hammock® ground hunting system following a multi-year testing phase. The product addresses specific challenges associated with ground-level hunting positions, an approach that has gained adoption among segments of the hunting community as an alternative to elevated tree stand methods.

Ground hunting, a method in which hunters position themselves at or near ground level rather than using elevated stands, has seen increased adoption in recent years according to hunting industry observers due to its effectiveness and safety profile. The approach offers practical advantages including greater mobility and reduced setup requirements, though it presents distinct challenges related to concealment and maintaining a stationary position for extended periods.

The Cocoon Hunting Hammock® system, paired with the company's proprietary Treow camo© pattern, completed commercial development following years of field testing across various conditions and environments. The testing phase evaluated how the system performed during actual hunting applications rather than simulated conditions, identifying design elements that required modification before commercial production. Changes addressed both concealment properties and user comfort during extended use.

The system incorporates a patented hunting blind design that the company positions as distinct from existing ground hunting equipment. The patent covers structural elements intended to address how hunters maintain concealment while at ground level, with the design approach informed by research into how game animals perceive their surroundings.

Ground hunting methods have gained traction among hunters who operate in areas where tree stand placement faces limitations, whether due to terrain characteristics, property restrictions, the absence of suitable trees, or physical limitations that prevent climbing. The approach also appeals to hunters who value the ability to adjust position more readily than is practical with fixed elevated stands. However, ground-level positioning typically requires greater attention to concealment techniques and often involves positions that can become physically uncomfortable over time - factors the Cocoon® system was designed to address.

Stringer Outdoor Co LLC established the Treow Outdoors brand to serve the hunting and outdoor recreation market. The company's progression from initial concept through field testing to commercial availability reflects a development timeline focused on validating product performance in actual use conditions before entering distribution.

The patent provides intellectual property protection for design elements that distinguish the system from competing ground hunting products, covering features central to how the system addresses concealment and comfort simultaneously.

The company makes its product available through direct sales at treowoutdoors and maintains a presence on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where it provides information about ground hunting applications and techniques.