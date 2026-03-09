Maggie Sellers Reum is a Canadian-born investor, entrepreneur, and media founder based in Los Angeles. Known for her accessible approach to startup culture and personal finance, Maggie Sellers Reum has built a multifaceted career at the intersection of entertainment, consumer brands, and early-stage venture investing.

Originally from Toronto, Maggie Sellers Reum relocated to Los Angeles nearly eight years ago, quickly establishing herself as a leader in both digital media and venture investing. Through her innovative platforms, she has empowered thousands of ambitious entrepreneurs, investors, and career-driven women.

Learn more about Maggie Sellers Reum on LinkedIn.

Pioneering Accessible Investing on Social Media

Maggie Sellers Reum first gained widespread recognition by creating content around angel investing and private markets on TikTok, where she amassed a following of over 194,000. Her approachable, no-nonsense style has made complex topics in investing, entrepreneurship, and personal finance easy to understand for a younger generation seeking financial independence.

Her social media presence has positioned Maggie Sellers Reum as a trusted voice in startup investing and early-stage venture guidance, particularly for ambitious women navigating the modern business landscape.

Founder of HSR Media and HSR Ventures

In addition to her social media influence, Maggie Sellers Reum is the founder of HSR Media, a digital media platform combining newsletters, podcasts, and a growing community of over 160,000 subscribers, founders, and operators. The platform delivers insights into entrepreneurship, investing, and cultural trends, creating a space for founders to learn and connect.

She is also the co-founder of HSR Ventures, an early-stage consumer syndicate that deploys $100K–$1M into high-growth consumer products, services, and technology. Portfolio companies include Mixlab, Upkeep Beauty, De Soi, Sydecar, and Ohza, while her angel investments include sought-after consumer deals such as Allara Health and Deux.

By combining media and venture investing, Maggie Sellers Reum has created a unique ecosystem where storytelling, mentorship, and capital intersect.

Explore her work: HSR Media official website

Hot Smart Rich Podcast: Conversations That Inspire

As host of the Hot Smart Rich podcast, Maggie Sellers Reum delivers unfiltered conversations with entrepreneurs, investors, and cultural tastemakers. Distributed through Flight Story, the weekly podcast features high-profile guests such as Codie Sanchez and Paris Hilton, and releases new episodes every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The podcast serves as a platform for sharing authentic insights into entrepreneurship, venture investing, and cultural trends, reflecting Maggie Sellers Reum's philosophy that accessible storytelling can empower ambitious audiences.

Listen on Spotify: Hot Smart Rich Podcast

Venture and Personal Partnerships

Maggie Sellers Reum's personal and professional life intersect through her marriage to Courtney Reum, co-founder of the venture capital firm M13, which manages over $1.5 billion in assets with notable exits including Lyft, Ring, and Pinterest. The couple resides in Beverly Hills, where they share a commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Building a Recognizable Brand

Maggie Sellers Reum maintains an active presence across multiple platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest. Her content and public profile consistently reinforce her identity as a founder, investor, and media entrepreneur, creating strong entity signals for Google and media outlets.

Through strategic press coverage, authoritative guest features, and consistent content output, Maggie Sellers Reum is establishing herself as a leading voice for entrepreneurs, founders, and ambitious professionals in the digital age.

