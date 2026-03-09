Monmouth County Probate Lawyer Christine Matus Explains The New Jersey Probate Process

TOMS RIVER, NJ - Families navigating estate administration in New Jersey face complex legal requirements and strict procedural timelines that can delay asset distribution and create unnecessary complications. Monmouth County probate lawyer Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) is providing guidance on how the probate process works, when it is required, and how families can fulfill their legal obligations efficiently.

According to Monmouth County probate lawyer Christine Matus, probate is the legal process that validates a will, settles debts, and distributes assets to beneficiaries upon death. In New Jersey, a will generally cannot be admitted to probate until at least 10 days after death, and proceedings are handled through the Surrogate's Court in the county where the deceased person lived. "Understanding the probate timeline and requirements helps executors avoid costly delays and potential disputes," explains Matus.

Monmouth County probate lawyer Christine Matus notes that the executor must mail a Notice of Probate to beneficiaries and required heirs within 60 days after the will is probated, then file proof of mailing with the Surrogate. The executor receives Letters Testamentary from the court, which grants legal authority to gather estate assets, pay valid debts, and make distributions in accordance with the will's instructions.

Matus emphasizes that not all assets require probate in New Jersey. Property held in joint tenancy with right of survivorship, accounts with payable-on-death or transfer-on-death designations, retirement accounts with named beneficiaries, life insurance policies, and assets held in properly funded revocable living trusts all bypass the probate process entirely. "Only assets owned solely by the deceased without beneficiary designations or joint ownership arrangements must go through probate," she adds.

The firm handles cases where no will exists, and the estate must be distributed according to New Jersey intestate succession law. When someone dies without a valid will, state law determines who inherits the property based on a statutory hierarchy of relatives. The court appoints an administrator to manage the intestate estate and ensure distributions comply with legal requirements.

Under New Jersey law, executors must post a bond in certain situations. According to Ronnie's Law, if a beneficiary has a developmental disability, the executor is required to post a bond unless specifically exempted. "This bond protects the estate and beneficiaries from potential mismanagement of funds," Matus observes. As the parent of a child with special needs herself, she brings personal understanding to families planning for loved ones with disabilities.

Creditors generally have nine months from the date of death to present claims to the personal representative. The executor reviews claims, pays valid debts from estate funds, and may need to sell property if the estate lacks sufficient cash to cover approved obligations. "The creditor claim period affects the probate timeline significantly," notes Matus. "Executors cannot make final distributions until this period expires and all valid debts are paid."

New Jersey offers simplified procedures for smaller estates. A surviving spouse, civil union partner, or domestic partner may file a small estate affidavit for intestate estates worth $50,000 or less. When there is no surviving spouse or partner, next of kin can file a small estate affidavit for intestate estates worth $20,000 or less. These affidavits allow the collection of estate assets without formal probate proceedings, though they are available only when no will exists.

For those managing an estate through probate or planning to minimize probate for their own assets, consulting an experienced attorney can help protect the estate and ensure compliance with New Jersey law.

