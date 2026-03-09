Galaxy Corporation Hosts Nasdaq Vice Chairman In Seoul As Company Highlights Growth And U.S. Listing Ambitions

MENAFN - GetNews) Galaxy Corporation, a Korea-based AI entertainment technology company, said Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, visited its headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on March 4 to review the company's business strategy and discuss its potential path toward a U.S. listing. The visit comes as Galaxy Corporation highlights recent revenue growth, a return to profitability, and its expansion of an“enter-tech” business model combining entertainment intellectual property with AI and robotics.

During the visit, Galaxy Corporation presented its growth strategy, business structure, and long-term vision as it explores opportunities in global capital markets. The company described the meeting as part of its ongoing efforts to engage with international financial institutions and strengthen its profile with global investors.

Galaxy Corporation reported KRW 126.0 billion in revenue for the first half of 2025, representing more than 200% year-on-year growth, and said it returned to profitability during the same period. The company also said market expectations for full-year 2025 revenue exceed KRW 300.0 billion. These figures were presented by the company as indicators of its expanding scale and business momentum.

Positioning itself beyond the model of a conventional entertainment company, Galaxy Corporation said its strategy centers on an“enter-tech” approach that integrates IP, AI, and robotics. The company stated that this structure is designed to connect content creation, technology platforms, and commercial expansion, with the goal of building a more scalable business model and reducing dependence on any single content asset.

Actor Song Kang-ho, one of the company's affiliated artists, attended the visit. Galaxy Corporation said its artist and creator network, including Song Kang-ho and G-Dragon, forms an important part of its business portfolio alongside its technology-driven initiatives.

According to the company, Nasdaq Vice Chairman McCooey showed interest in Galaxy Corporation's AI-based K-POP robot project and its virtual IP strategy. The company's“More (The Day After Tomorrow)” project was introduced as a culture-and-technology platform exploring the coexistence of humans and digital beings, reflecting Galaxy Corporation's efforts to develop new forms of entertainment experiences.

Galaxy Corporation said the meeting provided an opportunity to present its competitiveness as a Korea-based entertainment technology company and to further its dialogue with global capital market participants as it evaluates future listing options.

About Galaxy Corporation

Galaxy Corporation is a Korea-based AI entertainment technology company developing an“enter-tech” business model that combines entertainment IP, AI, robotics, and platform-based commercialization.