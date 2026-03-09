Rick Bainbridge Crew Calls For Greater Transparency In Home Remodeling

MENAFN - GetNews) Charlotte, NC builder Rick Bainbridge Crew urges homeowners to ask better questions and take a more active role in their renovation decisions.

Rick Bainbridge Crew, founder of RCB Construction Management and a construction professional with more than 40 years of experience in residential remodeling, is speaking out about a growing issue in the home improvement industry: the gap between homeowner expectations and how renovation projects are actually managed.

Through a recent interview discussing his career and business model, Bainbridge highlighted the importance of clear communication, hands-on oversight, and informed homeowners in improving outcomes across the industry.

“I've seen every mistake you can make in remodeling,” Bainbridge says.“Most of those problems don't come from bad intentions. They come from rushing, unclear plans, or too many layers between the homeowner and the person responsible for the work.”

A Growing Issue in Home Renovation

Home improvement projects remain one of the most common sources of consumer complaints in North America. According to the Consumer Federation of America, home improvement consistently ranks as the number one category of consumer complaints. The Better Business Bureau reports tens of thousands of complaints each year related to contractors, project delays, or workmanship disputes.

Meanwhile, Americans are investing more in their homes than ever before. In 2023 alone, homeowners spent an estimated $567 billion on home improvement and repair projects, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

Yet Bainbridge believes that many homeowners still start projects without fully understanding how they will be managed.

“Most people focus on the finished product,” he explains.“But the process matters just as much. Who is supervising the work? Who is making decisions when something changes? Those questions should come first.”

A Simpler Model for Accountability

After decades running a large remodeling firm in Charlotte, Bainbridge stepped away from the industry in 2016 before returning in 2018 to launch RCB Construction Management with a different approach.

Instead of building a large company structure, he designed a model focused on direct oversight.

“I meet the client, prepare the estimate, and supervise the work myself,” he says.“Removing layers reduces confusion and keeps decisions clear.”

Bainbridge believes this model reflects a broader lesson for homeowners: transparency and accountability should always be priorities when selecting a contractor.

“Homeowners deserve to know exactly who is responsible for their project,” he adds.“When communication is direct, most problems can be avoided before they start.”

What Homeowners Can Do

Bainbridge encourages homeowners to take an active role when planning renovation work. Small steps can significantly improve the experience and outcome.

Here are several actions homeowners can take on their own:



Ask who will personally supervise the project each day

Request a clear written scope of work before construction begins

Understand the timeline and what factors could affect it

Speak directly with past clients when possible

Walk through the space with the contractor before finalising plans

Ask how changes will be handled during construction

Clarify payment milestones and expectations

Take time to compare more than one proposal

Document key conversations and decisions Avoid rushing major renovation decisions

“Construction works best when expectations are clear,” Bainbridge says.“The more informed a homeowner is, the smoother the project usually goes.”

A Call to Action

Bainbridge hopes more homeowners will slow down and ask questions before beginning renovation projects.

“If there's one thing people can do, it's simple,” he says.“Take the time to understand how your project will actually be run.”

He encourages homeowners to choose one step from the list above before starting their next project and share that advice with friends or family considering renovations.

“Your home is one of the most important investments you'll ever make,” Bainbridge says.“It deserves careful planning.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Rick Bainbridge Crew

Rick Bainbridge Crew is the founder of RCB Construction Management in Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than four decades of experience in residential remodeling and construction management, he focuses on kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and outdoor living spaces. Known for his hands-on project supervision and practical approach to building, Bainbridge continues to advocate for clear communication and responsible project management within the home improvement industry.

Contact:

...