Vier Beauty, In Margate, FL Owned By Judine Jasmin, Offers Facial, Brazilian Wax, Makeup And Lash Services While Earning Rising Star Award, Small Business Champion Award And Congressional Recognition

(In Photo) Judine Jasmin, M.S., Founder Vier Beauty in Margate Florida

Vier Beauty, a full-service beauty and wellness spa based in Margate, Florida, is gaining recognition as a growing leader in the beauty industry through its commitment to professional excellence, community engagement, and client empowerment. Founded by licensed esthetician and beauty professional Judine Jasmin, Vier Beauty provides a modern, results-driven approach to skincare, makeup artistry, waxing, and beauty services designed to help individuals look and feel their best.

Built on the philosophy that beauty services should enhance both appearance and confidence, Vier Beauty offers a welcoming, family-friendly environment where clients receive personalized treatments tailored to their unique needs. The company focuses on delivering high-quality beauty experiences supported by professional education, safety standards, and client-centered care.

Vier Beauty's impact extends beyond the treatment room. The company is an active member of the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its commitment to local economic development and small business leadership. In 2025, Vier Beauty further strengthened its community presence through participation in Leadership North Broward 2025, a prestigious leadership development program that prepares business leaders to positively influence regional growth and collaboration.

The company's continued growth and service excellence have earned multiple honors, including the Rising Star Award, the Small Business Champion Award 2025, and official Congressional Recognition, highlighting Vier Beauty's contributions to entrepreneurship and community advancement. Additionally, Vier Beauty holds certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), reflecting its role in supporting diversity and women-led enterprise within the business community.

Beyond business achievements, Vier Beauty actively invests in youth empowerment initiatives. The organization regularly delivers self-confidence and personal development presentations at secondary schools, educating students on self-image, professionalism, and personal growth. These outreach efforts aim to inspire young individuals to build confidence and recognize their potential both academically and personally.

"As a company, Vier Beauty believes beauty is deeply connected to confidence and self-worth," said founder Judine Jasmin. "Our mission goes beyond providing services, we strive to create meaningful impact within our community while helping every client feel empowered," added Judine Jasmin.

With continued expansion in beauty services, education, and community engagement, Vier Beauty remains dedicated to setting a higher standard within the beauty and wellness industry while supporting economic growth and personal empowerment throughout South Florida.

