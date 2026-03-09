Kate Cherry Calls For Stronger Support For Emerging Theatre Artists

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kate Cherry, Boston, MassachusettsKate Cherry, Artistic Director at Emerson College in Boston, is advocating for inclusive creative spaces where new voices in theatre can thrive.

BOSTON, MA - Kate Cherry, acclaimed theatre and opera director and Artistic Director of Emerson Stage, is raising awareness around the urgent need to support emerging artists and strengthen creative communities in the performing arts. With a career spanning Australia and the United States, Cherry is encouraging institutions, audiences, and individuals to invest in the future of theatre through mentorship, collaboration, and cultural inclusion.

“Theatre is never a solo act,” Cherry said.“Collaboration is essential, and the strongest work happens when people feel empowered to bring their voices forward.”

Cherry's advocacy comes at a critical time for the arts sector. Many nonprofit arts organizations in the United States and Australia are still rebuilding audiences, stabilizing budgets, and addressing workforce gaps following pandemic-era disruptions. Industry leaders continue to emphasize the importance of long-term sustainability and renewed investment in creative talent pipelines.

In Australia, funding pressures and staffing shortages have placed additional strain on cultural institutions. Cherry believes the solution lies in building strong artistic communities and supporting emerging voices consistently over time.

“Pay attention to culture, not just outcomes,” she said.“If the culture is strong, the work follows.”

A Career Rooted in Building Artistic Opportunity

Throughout her leadership roles, Cherry has focused on creating systems that enable artists to grow. During her tenure at Black Swan State Theatre Company in Western Australia, she established programs for emerging theatre makers and writers, ensuring that new talent had access to professional stages and mentorship.

Her leadership helped expand audience engagement and institutional strength while maintaining a focus on artistic innovation and inclusion.

“I invest in other women-identifying artists,” Cherry shared.“Ensuring they have empowered voices and real access is essential.”

Her work reflects a broader industry challenge. A 2023 report from Theatre Communications Group found that many early-career theatre professionals leave the field within five years due to limited financial stability, lack of mentorship, and unequal access to leadership pathways. Strengthening support systems for new artists remains critical to sustaining the industry.

Why This Matters Now

The performing arts industry depends on renewal. New playwrights, directors, designers, and performers shape the future of cultural life. Yet barriers remain, particularly for women and underrepresented voices.

Cherry emphasizes that leadership in the arts must balance imagination with sustainability.

“Vision-driven, collaborative, and grounded,” she said, describing the values that shape her work.“The work has to be sustainable for people and institutions, not just exciting in the moment.”

She also highlights the importance of reflection and community care in creative leadership.

“I reset my thinking by swimming,” Cherry added.“Some of my clearest ideas come when reflection and strategy meet.”

What People Can Do to Support the Future of Theatre

Cherry encourages individuals to take meaningful action in their own communities. Supporting theatre does not always require large gestures. It starts with attention, participation, and advocacy.

Here are a few ways audiences and professionals can help:



Attend local productions and bring someone new.

Follow emerging artists and independent companies online.

Advocate for arts education in schools and communities.

Mentor young creatives or offer professional guidance. Support inclusive spaces where new voices can lead.

“Walking allows me to observe and connect ideas,” Cherry said.“Honest conversations with peers and friends keep me inspired. That's where change begins.”

Call to Action

Kate Cherry invites audiences, educators, and arts leaders to strengthen the cultural future by supporting emerging theatre makers, investing in inclusive leadership, and keeping creative communities connected.

“The strongest work happens when people feel empowered,” she said.“That's how big ideas come to life.”

About Kate Cherry

Kate Cherry is an acclaimed theatre and opera director, arts leader, and educator. She is currently the Artistic Director of Emerson Stage and Artist-in-Residence at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. She previously served as Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Black Swan State Theatre Company and has directed more than 70 professional productions worldwide. Her work is driven by a passion for theatre as a force for collaboration, inclusion, and change.