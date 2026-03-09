Caitlin Wedgwood, Partner With Knoll & Company P.C Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Transition At The Firm

Caitlin Wedgwood discusses the transition at the firm

Caitlin shared her unique journey into the financial services industry, influenced by her mother's long career as a CPA, and her eventual discovery of her own passion for accounting.

In an ever-evolving world, the ability to adapt and embrace change is crucial for both individuals and organizations. The podcast conversation featuring Caitlin Wedgwood of Knoll & Company P.C illustrates how embracing change can lead to lasting growth and success. Through her personal journey and the firm's transition, we see that change is not only inevitable but also an opportunity for innovation and improvement.

Caitlin's story is a testament to the importance of finding passion in one's work. Despite her initial resistance to following in her mother's footsteps as a CPA, she discovered her aptitude for accounting during her college years. This realization highlights a fundamental truth: sometimes, the paths we resist the most can lead us to fulfillment and success. By embracing her skills and interests, Caitlin positioned herself for a rewarding career in financial services. This personal transformation underscores the idea that embracing change-whether in career direction or personal growth-can yield positive outcomes.

Transition within organizations, as discussed in the podcast, is another critical aspect of growth. Knoll & Company P.C, established nearly half a century ago, is undergoing a significant transition as it prepares for the eventual retirement of its Managing Partner, Lee Knoll Jr. This transition is not merely a change in leadership; it represents a strategic shift towards modernization and adaptation in a competitive industry. By planning for Lee's gradual step back from management and introducing new leadership in Caitlin and Laura Kelly, the firm demonstrates a proactive approach to change. This foresight ensures that the organization will not stagnate but will instead evolve to meet the needs of its clients and the market.

The discussion also highlights the importance of delegation and empowerment within a transitioning organization. Caitlin's new role, along with Laura's leadership in bookkeeping, illustrates how distributing responsibilities can lead to a more dynamic and responsive organization. This delegation not only fosters a sense of ownership among team members but also allows the firm to harness diverse talents and perspectives. By recognizing the strengths of its team and allowing them to take on leadership roles, Knoll & Company P.C is positioning itself for future success.

Furthermore, the podcast emphasizes the significance of staying cutting-edge in a rapidly changing environment. Caitlin mentions the firm's commitment to ensuring that they are not“stuck in the past.” This mindset is essential for any organization that seeks to thrive in today's fast-paced world. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, firms can adapt to changing market demands, technological advancements, and evolving client expectations. Embracing change becomes a catalyst for growth, allowing organizations to remain relevant and competitive.

In conclusion, the podcast featuring Caitlin Wedgwood serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of embracing change for lasting growth. Whether through personal career decisions or organizational transitions, the willingness to adapt and innovate is essential for success. Knoll & Company P.C's approach to leadership transition showcases how strategic planning and empowerment can lead to a dynamic and resilient organization. As we navigate an increasingly complex world, the ability to embrace change will remain a key driver of growth, both personally and professionally. By adopting this mindset, individuals and organizations alike can unlock new opportunities and achieve lasting success.

Caitlin shared:“If anything, we specialize in small businesses. We really understand the mom and pop or the contractor that's out there doing the manual labor and don't have time for the books.”

About Caitlin Wedgwood

With over a decade of hands-on experience in bookkeeping and eight years specializing in tax preparation, Caitlin brings a strong foundation of financial expertise and reliability to our team. Holding an accounting degree and currently working toward CPA licensure, Caitlin is dedicated to providing accurate, timely, and client-focused support to small businesses and individuals.

