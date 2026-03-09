Manhattan Divorce Attorney Richard Roman Shum Explains Pendente Lite Orders In New York

MANHATTAN, NY - Temporary court orders known as pendente lite provide financial support and establish custody arrangements during divorce proceedings, ensuring stability for both spouses and children while cases remain pending. Manhattan divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. ( ) outlines how these orders work and what New York courts consider when setting temporary support amounts.

According to Manhattan divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum, pendente lite refers to temporary court orders issued during a divorce that address urgent matters like spousal support, child custody, and living arrangements while the case is pending. The Latin phrase means pending the litigation. These orders keep both spouses financially stable until the final divorce decree, though they also set precedents that may influence the final settlement.

Manhattan divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum emphasizes that pendente lite orders can cover multiple urgent issues during divorce. These include temporary spousal maintenance that provides financial support to the lower-earning spouse, child support and custody arrangements, exclusive use of the marital home when spouses cannot live together peacefully, asset preservation to prevent dissipation, and requirements for maintaining health insurance coverage.

"Pendente lite orders serve as a financial bridge during divorce proceedings, ensuring that the lower-earning spouse and any children maintain stability until the court issues a final decree," explains Shum. "New York divorces can take months or years to finalize, and without temporary orders, the lower-earning spouse may lack funds for rent, utilities, and basic needs."

New York uses a statutory formula to calculate temporary maintenance. The formula varies depending on whether child support will also be paid. When the paying spouse is also paying child support, the court subtracts 25% of the recipient's income from 20% of the payor's income, then multiplies the combined income by 40% and subtracts the recipient's income. The lower of the two amounts becomes the temporary maintenance award.

"The formula applies to the first $228,000 of the payor's income as of 2025," notes Shum. "For income above the cap, the court may award additional maintenance after considering factors like the parties' standard of living, the recipient's ability to become self-supporting, and the length of the marriage."

Shum adds that pendente lite orders are temporary but can remain in effect for months or years if the divorce is contested. Either party can seek modification if circumstances change substantially during the divorce process. A substantial change in circumstances may include a significant increase or decrease in either party's income, loss of employment, a change in the children's needs, or a change in living arrangements.

The strength of pendente lite motions depends on the quality and completeness of evidence. Courts require substantial documentation to support any request for temporary relief. Essential documentation includes recent pay stubs covering at least the past three months, tax returns from the last two years, bank statements showing both income deposits and regular expenses, investment account statements, and comprehensive lists of monthly expenses with supporting receipts.

"Since 2019, temporary maintenance is not tax-deductible for the payor and not taxable income for the recipient under federal law, changing the financial calculations for both parties and potentially affecting the support amounts courts consider appropriate," advises Shum.

Pendente lite orders remain in effect from the time they are issued until the final divorce judgment is entered, which can range from a few months for uncontested cases to several years for contested divorces. For individuals throughout Manhattan and New York City facing divorce proceedings, understanding how temporary orders affect finances and living arrangements during the process can help protect immediate needs and influence long-term outcomes.

Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. is a Manhattan-based law firm focused on divorce and family law matters.

