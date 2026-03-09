Waterbury Fatal Car Accident Attorney Dan Petroskey Addresses Wrongful Death Claims And Compensation In Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT - Fatal motor vehicle accidents continue to claim lives across New Haven County, with Connecticut recording 314 traffic fatalities in 2024 according to the University of Connecticut Crash Data Repository, marking the second-deadliest year for road deaths in the past decade. Waterbury fatal car accident attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on wrongful death claims, recoverable damages, and critical filing deadlines that families should understand after losing a loved one in a fatal crash.

According to Waterbury fatal car accident attorney Dan Petroskey, Connecticut law requires that only the executor or administrator of a deceased person's estate may file a wrongful death claim under Connecticut General Statutes Section 52-555. This structure differs from many other states where a surviving spouse or children file the claim directly, and the recovery is ultimately distributed to the decedent's heirs or beneficiaries through probate court. "Families dealing with the aftermath of a fatal crash often don't realize that the probate process must be initiated before a wrongful death lawsuit can move forward," explains Petroskey. "Understanding who has legal standing to file is one of the first critical steps."

Waterbury fatal car accident attorney Dan Petroskey notes that Connecticut measures wrongful death damages from the standpoint of the decedent rather than the surviving family members. The estate may recover economic damages including medical expenses incurred before death, funeral and burial costs, and the decedent's lost future earning capacity over their expected working life. Non-economic damages may also be pursued, covering the decedent's conscious pain and suffering before death and loss of life's enjoyment. A surviving spouse may bring a separate loss of consortium claim under Section 52-555a, and the Connecticut Supreme Court's 2015 decision in Campos v. Coleman recognized the right of minor children to pursue damages for the loss of parental guidance and companionship.

Attorney Petroskey emphasizes that Connecticut follows a fault-based system, meaning the estate must prove that another party's negligence caused the fatal crash before recovering compensation. The state applies a modified comparative negligence rule under Section 52-572h, which reduces the damage award proportionally if the decedent bore partial responsibility for the collision. If the decedent's share of fault exceeds 50 percent, the estate is barred from recovering any compensation. "Insurance companies in fatal accident cases frequently attempt to shift blame onto the deceased victim," Petroskey adds. "Building a strong evidentiary record early is essential to countering those arguments."

Speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving remain the primary causes of fatal crashes in the Waterbury area. The I-84 and Route 8 Mixmaster interchange is one of Connecticut's most dangerous traffic bottlenecks, and East Main Street has seen over 100 pedestrian injuries or deaths in the past decade. Between 2020 and 2022, more than 12,000 crashes occurred on Waterbury's local streets, resulting in 19 fatalities and 127 serious injuries. The firm investigates each case thoroughly, reviewing police reports, traffic data, crash diagrams, and scene evidence.

Under Connecticut law, the estate must file a wrongful death lawsuit within two years from the date of death, with an outer limit of five years from the date of the negligent act. These deadlines are strictly enforced, and courts have held that the two-year limitation is a jurisdictional requirement that cannot be waived. "Evidence preservation and witness availability diminish over time, which is why early consultation with an attorney is so important," notes Petroskey. "The probate process, investigation, and evidence gathering all require time that families cannot afford to lose."

The legal process in a wrongful death case involves probate proceedings, detailed damage calculations, and negotiations with insurance companies that carry strong financial incentives to minimize payouts. Additional sources of recovery beyond the at-fault driver's liability insurance may include the driver's personal assets, underinsured motorist coverage, or claims against other potentially liable parties such as employers, vehicle manufacturers, or government entities responsible for road maintenance. The team at DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. identifies all available sources of compensation and pursues the full scope of recoverable damages on behalf of bereaved families.

For those who have lost a family member in a fatal motor vehicle accident in Waterbury or the surrounding New Haven County area, consulting with an experienced wrongful death attorney may help protect legal rights and ensure critical deadlines are met. DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. works on a contingency fee basis, meaning families pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.

