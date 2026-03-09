CHICAGO, IL - Dividing property during a divorce is often the most complex and financially consequential stage of the dissolution process, and Illinois law gives judges broad discretion in determining how assets are allocated. Chicago property division attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) is providing guidance on how equitable distribution works under Illinois law and what steps individuals can take to protect their financial interests.

According to Chicago property division attorney Michael Ian Bender, Illinois follows equitable distribution rules under 750 ILCS 5/503 of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, meaning courts divide marital property based on fairness rather than a strict 50/50 formula. Judges weigh multiple statutory factors, including each spouse's contributions to acquiring or preserving assets, the duration of the marriage, and each party's economic circumstances after the divorce. "Two divorces with similar asset values can produce very different outcomes depending on how the facts are presented," explains Bender. "Understanding what judges look for is essential to building a strong case for a fair allocation."

Chicago property division attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that before any division can occur, the court must classify every asset and debt as either marital or non-marital property. Under Illinois law, all property acquired by either spouse during the marriage is presumed marital regardless of whose name appears on the title. Non-marital property, such as assets acquired before the marriage or received as gifts or inheritances, may be protected from division, but the spouse claiming the exemption must prove it through clear and convincing evidence.

Attorney Bender emphasizes that commingling remains one of the most common ways individuals lose non-marital protections. When inherited funds or pre-marriage assets are deposited into joint accounts used for household expenses, the non-marital character of those assets may be lost. Illinois courts use a tracing process to determine whether non-marital property can still be identified within mixed accounts, making thorough recordkeeping critical from the outset.

The team at Caesar & Bender, LLP handles a significant number of high-net-worth divorce cases involving business interests, executive compensation packages, stock options, real estate portfolios, and retirement accounts. Under 750 ILCS 5/503(l), courts may seek the assistance of financial professionals to determine fair market value for complex holdings. "The valuation method chosen for a business or investment portfolio can significantly affect the final allocation," Bender adds. "Income-based, market-based, and asset-based approaches can produce very different numbers, and selecting the right method requires experienced legal and financial guidance."

Retirement accounts and pensions represent another area requiring careful attention during property division. Under Illinois law, all pension benefits and retirement accounts in which either spouse participated during the marriage are presumed marital property. Dividing employer-sponsored plans such as 401(k) accounts or defined benefit pensions typically requires a Qualified Domestic Relations Order, which directs the plan administrator to transfer a share to the non-participant spouse without triggering early withdrawal penalties or additional taxes. Only the portion attributable to contributions made during the marriage is subject to division, and determining the marital share often requires detailed account analysis.

Bender also highlights that Illinois law takes dissipation of marital assets seriously. Under 750 ILCS 5/503(d)(2), if one spouse used marital property for purposes unrelated to the marriage while the relationship was breaking down, the court may credit the non-dissipating spouse with a larger share of the remaining estate. "Gambling losses, excessive spending, or financial support directed toward an extramarital relationship can all constitute dissipation," observes Attorney Bender. "Once properly raised, the burden shifts to the accused spouse to prove the spending served a legitimate marital purpose."

Property division cases in Cook County follow a structured process within the Domestic Relations Division at the Richard J. Daley Center. Both spouses are required to exchange financial information through discovery, and once all assets and debts are identified and valued, the parties may negotiate a settlement or proceed to trial. Most cases settle before reaching the courtroom, particularly when both sides have access to complete financial information.

For those navigating property division in a Chicago divorce, consulting an experienced attorney early in the process may help preserve financial interests and ensure that all assets and debts are properly identified, classified, and valued.

