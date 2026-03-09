Entrepreneur Monika Adamin Builds International Network Connecting Founders, Investors And Private Communities

Entrepreneur Monika Adamin has launched a new international platform designed to connect founders, investors and emerging projects across Europe and the United States.

The initiative, centered around the platform monikaadamin, focuses on creating high-trust environments where introductions, collaborations and opportunities can emerge organically through private networks rather than traditional institutional structures.

Adamin's work operates at the intersection of entrepreneurship, international communities and strategic connections. Over the years she has developed relationships with entrepreneurs, investors and creators across several industries including technology, wellness, lifestyle ventures and emerging innovation sectors.

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional venture capital structure, the platform acts as an ecosystem where founders can share projects, investors can discover new opportunities and members can access a curated international network.

“Many of the most meaningful opportunities don't appear publicly,” Adamin explains.“They happen through people, conversations and the right environments. My work focuses on creating those environments.”

The platform allows founders and companies to submit projects seeking strategic introductions or investor connections. At the same time, investors and industry leaders can gain access to a flow of international ventures across sectors including artificial intelligence, wellness, longevity, technology and pharmaceutical innovation.

Beyond project introductions, Adami is also building community-driven initiatives that blend entrepreneurship with lifestyle networks.