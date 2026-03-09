Menlo Park, CA - A recently published podcast is generating meaningful dialogue within the medical community about the stellate ganglion block and its emerging role in long COVID care. Dr. Sara Herman, Founder and Medical Director of Soft Reboot Wellness (Ketamine Therapy Clinic in Bay Area), was invited to join the conversation by Dr. Zeest Khan, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist who personally experienced a SGB procedure under Dr. Herman's care and sought a deeper clinical exchange about the treatment and its potential applications.

The podcast, published on the Long Covid MD Substack, also featured Dr. Anna Maria Bombardieri, clinical associate professor of anesthesiology at Stanford and a lead research scientist in the NIH RECOVER-TLC trial. Together, the three anesthesiologists explored sympathetic nervous system physiology, patient selection criteria, the significance of nuanced clinical judgment, and the risks of oversimplified marketing language surrounding the procedure.

Dr. Herman, who provides long Covid SGB in Menlo Park, CA, treats patients from across the region seeking treatment with a stellate ganglion block for long Covid in Bay Area. She emphasized that this procedure has a decades-long safety record, though it is not a cure. "Stellate ganglion block may serve as a symptom modulation tool for carefully selected patients with dysautonomia stemming from long COVID," said Dr. Herman, Founder and Medical Director of Soft Reboot Wellness. "Careful screening, individualized dosing, and realistic expectations are essential to responsible care."

Precision and patient selection are central to how Dr. Herman performs ultrasound-guided SGB in Menlo Park, CA at Soft Reboot Wellness. The procedure is conducted under real-time ultrasound visualization to maximize accuracy and safety and is reserved for patients who meet specific clinical criteria. Dr. Herman ensures that each patient receives a responsible, individualized assessment rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

To learn more about Dr. Sara Herman's evidence-based approach to SGB therapy in Menlo Park, CA, and other integrative treatments at Soft Reboot Wellness, visit to schedule a consultation and begin your healing journey today.