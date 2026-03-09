From Chart-Topper To Funk Rock Royalty: #1 Itunes Hitmaker Billy Ray Rock Ignites 2026 With“4 Fingers Get Up”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chart-Topping“King of Funk Rock” Returns with a High-Energy Party Anthem on MTS Records.

LEWISTON, ID - Acclaimed funk rock powerhouse Billy Ray Rock, widely known as the“King of Funk Rock,” is set to electrify fans once again with the release of his new single,“4 Fingers Get Up,” available on all major digital platforms via MTS Records, on March 6, 2026.

With the previous success of a #1 iTunes chart-topper and a #2 iTunes hit, Billy Ray Rock continues his upward momentum with a bold, infectious anthem built for clubs, festivals, and packed arenas.“4 Fingers Get Up” blends swagger, groove, and raw rock energy into a celebratory soundtrack for nightlife, unity, and unapologetic fun.

Driven by chant-ready hooks, booming production, and undeniable attitude, the single captures Billy Ray Rock's signature fusion of funk, rock, and hip-hop. It is a track designed to move crowds and elevate live performances, further cementing his reputation as one of today's most exciting independent artists.

“Music is about the people, and people are about the music,” says Billy Ray Rock.“This song is about coming together, letting go, and feeling that energy in the room.”

Originally from Mount Pleasant, Texas, and the youngest of 11 siblings, Billy Ray Rock brings a rich and diverse musical background to every project. A multi-instrumentalist who plays more than 10 instruments, he has worked as a ghost producer and built his foundation in EDM and rock before rising as the lead vocalist of Level 21.

His creative impact extends beyond music. Billy Ray Rock's music videos have earned Film Festival Awards, and he was recognized as a 2021 LJ Diamond Awards nominee, highlighting his influence across both music and visual storytelling. Billy Ray Rock recently appeared on the mega-hit television show, Yellowstone (Season 5.)

Drawing inspiration from legends such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Cameo, Ray Parker Jr., Van Halen, In Living Colour, and Metallica, Billy Ray Rock delivers performances with the presence of Rick James and the impact of Mick Jagger. Known for treating every audience“like a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden,” his live shows are celebrated for their energy, authenticity, and connection.

“4 Fingers Get Up” represents the next chapter in his ongoing mission to redefine modern funk rock and inspire audiences worldwide.

