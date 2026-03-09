Cleveland Homeowners And Businesses Overpay For Asphalt Repairs When Preventive Paving Is Overlooked, Legacy Paving Finds

MENAFN - GetNews)



CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland-area homeowners and commercial property owners are spending significantly more on reactive asphalt repairs than they would with a preventive paving strategy. Legacy Paving, a family-owned asphalt contractor serving all of Cuyahoga County, says the pattern is consistent: minor surface damage is ignored until it becomes structural failure-costing three to five times more to fix.

“Cleveland's weather is one of the harshest environments for asphalt in the country. The properties that hold up best are the ones where owners invested in quality paving and stayed ahead of maintenance-every single time.” - Legacy Paving, Cleveland, OH

Why Cleveland Is One of the Hardest Cities on Asphalt

Cleveland averages 60 to 100 freeze-thaw cycles per year. Each cycle pushes moisture deeper into existing cracks, widening them from within. Combined with heavy road salt and clay-heavy soil, Cleveland asphalt deteriorates faster than in most U.S. cities. Unprotected residential driveways can show significant cracking within five to seven years, while commercial surfaces fail even sooner under traffic load. Learn more about Legacy Paving's Cleveland services at legacypaving/cuyahoga-county/cleveland-o.

The Real Cost of Deferring Asphalt Paving in Cleveland

A new residential driveway in Cuyahoga County costs $3.00–$7.00 per square foot and lasts 20 to 30 years with proper maintenance. Homeowners who skip sealcoating and crack repair often spend $800–$2,500 on repeated patching over ten years-without extending pavement life. When premature replacement is factored in, the cost gap regularly exceeds $4,000. For commercial lots, deferred maintenance on a 20,000-square-foot surface can mean a difference of over $100,000 between resurfacing and full replacement.

With over 50 years of combined experience, a 5.0-star rating across 33 verified reviews, and full licensing, bonding, and insurance, Legacy Paving is one of Cleveland's most trusted asphalt contractors. The company serves residential and commercial clients across Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, and Geauga Counties, completing most projects within one to two days.

