New Book The Lumelle Owner-Builder Playbook Gives Homeowners The System To Remodel Without Chaos

Monterey Peninsula, CA - Remodel disasters rarely happen because homeowners lack skill. They happen because homeowners lack a system.

In his new book, The Lumelle Owner-Builder Playbook, construction executive and owner's representative Scott E. Tarrant delivers a practical, field-tested roadmap designed to help homeowners remodel confidently - without unnecessary cost, confusion, or chaos.

Drawing from more than 30 years of experience managing architecturally significant residential projects, Tarrant translates high-end project management principles into a clear, step-by-step framework any homeowner can follow. His experience spans luxury estates, intricate remodels, and ground-up homes across California, Colorado, Hawaii, and beyond, guiding more than $525 million in construction over three decades.

Whether replacing a kitchen, upgrading a bath, or planning a full-scale renovation, readers will learn:



How to plan a remodel step-by-step

How to avoid costly and painful mistakes

How to work effectively with subcontractors

How to make decisions in the right order

How to keep projects on time and on budget How to stay calm and in control when construction gets messy

“You do not need construction experience,” Tarrant explains.“You need structure, tools, and clarity.”

Tarrant began his career as a furniture maker, mastering craftsmanship, precision, and disciplined process - principles that later shaped his leadership style in construction management. Known for his calm, methodical approach and ability to communicate clearly with both trades and homeowners, he founded Lumelle to bring professional-grade structure to everyday remodelers.

Through The Lumelle Owner-Builder Playbook, Tarrant aims to remove doubt and restore confidence to homeowners navigating one of life's most expensive and emotionally charged undertakings.

A remodel, he believes, is more than a project - it is the shaping of the spaces where families live their lives.

Scott E. Tarrant resides on the Monterey Peninsula with his wife and young daughter.

For more information, visit