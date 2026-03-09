Little Rock Wrongful Death Attorney Joseph Gates Outlines The Legal Process For Arkansas Families Seeking Justice After A Preventable Loss

LITTLE ROCK, AR - When a death occurs due to negligence, reckless conduct, or intentional harm in Arkansas, surviving family members may have the right to pursue a wrongful death claim under Arkansas Code § 16-62-102. Little Rock wrongful death attorney Joseph Gates of Gates Law Firm PLLC ( ) outlines the legal framework, filing requirements, and types of compensation available to families who have lost a loved one to preventable harm.

According to Little Rock wrongful death attorney Joseph Gates, a wrongful death claim exists because the deceased person could have filed a personal injury lawsuit had they survived. The claim is a civil action seeking monetary damages and does not require a criminal conviction to proceed. "A wrongful death case and a criminal case operate under different standards of proof," explains Gates. "Families can pursue civil accountability regardless of whether criminal charges are filed."

Little Rock wrongful death attorney Joseph Gates notes that four elements must be established to prevail in a wrongful death claim. The plaintiff must show that the defendant owed a duty of care to the deceased, that the defendant breached that duty, that the breach directly caused the death, and that the surviving family suffered measurable damages as a result. Proof may include medical records, police reports, accident scene documentation, witness statements, and expert testimony connecting the defendant's conduct to the fatal outcome.

Attorney Gates explains that Arkansas Code § 16-62-102 designates the personal representative of the deceased's estate as having the primary right to file the claim. If no representative has been appointed, the right passes to heirs at law, including the surviving spouse, children, parents, and siblings. The statute also recognizes individuals who stood in a parental relationship to the deceased, such as grandparents or legal guardians who raised the person. "The law acknowledges that families come in many forms, and those who served in a parental role may qualify as beneficiaries even without formal adoption," Gates notes.

Compensation in wrongful death cases falls into three categories. Economic damages cover measurable financial losses, including medical expenses related to the fatal injury, funeral and burial costs, and the wages and benefits the deceased would have earned. Non-economic damages address the personal impact of the loss, including mental anguish and grief suffered by beneficiaries, and a surviving spouse may seek damages for loss of companionship. Punitive damages may be available when the defendant's conduct was especially dangerous, requiring proof by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant acted with malice or reckless disregard.

Gates points out that Arkansas does not cap compensatory damages in wrongful death cases, and the state's punitive damages cap statute has been held unconstitutional by the Arkansas Supreme Court. Damages awarded through wrongful death claims are distributed among statutory beneficiaries by the court rather than through estate inheritance rules, and proceeds are not subject to the decedent's debts.

Common causes of wrongful death claims in Arkansas include motor vehicle accidents on high-traffic corridors such as I-430 and I-630, medical malpractice involving diagnostic or surgical errors, workplace incidents in hazardous industries, defective consumer products, and premises liability accidents at commercial properties. Defendants frequently raise comparative fault as a defense. Under Arkansas comparative fault law, if the deceased is found 50% or more at fault, recovery is barred entirely. If the fault is below that threshold, damages are reduced proportionally.

The statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death claim in Arkansas is three years from the date of death under Arkansas Code § 16-62-102. Medical malpractice cases carry a shorter two-year deadline under the Arkansas Medical Malpractice Act. If the defendant leaves the jurisdiction or takes actions to avoid being sued, courts may pause the limitations period under Arkansas Code § 16-56-120. Claims against Arkansas state agencies are generally brought before the Arkansas State Claims Commission, which follows its own procedural rules, and municipalities and counties are generally immune from tort liability except to the extent of liability insurance coverage.

Defendants in wrongful death cases frequently raise comparative fault as a defense, arguing that the deceased contributed to the incident. Under Arkansas comparative fault law, if the decedent is found 50% or more at fault, recovery is barred entirely, while fault below that threshold reduces damages proportionally. Other common defenses include causation challenges, workers' compensation exclusive remedy arguments in workplace death cases, and procedural objections regarding who filed the claim and whether deadlines were met. "Anticipating these defenses from the outset and building the evidentiary record to counter them is essential to protecting a family's claim," Gates advises.

For Arkansas families who have lost a loved one due to another party's negligence, consulting with an experienced wrongful death attorney can provide clarity on legal options and help protect the right to pursue accountability.

About Gates Law Firm PLLC:

Gates Law Firm PLLC is a Little Rock-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing families after wrongful death and other serious injury cases throughout Pulaski County and Arkansas. Led by attorney Joseph Gates, the firm has recovered over $162 million for clients. The office is located at 2725 Cantrell Rd, Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72202. For consultations, call (501) 779-8091.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website:

Email:...

Website: