Queens Car Accident Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Compensation Recovery In Personal Injury Cases

QUEENS, NY - Car accident victims in New York often face mounting medical bills, lost wages, and uncertainty about their legal rights following a collision. Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office ( ) provides guidance on understanding compensation options available under New York's No-Fault insurance system and when injury victims can pursue additional damages through civil litigation.

According to Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, New York's No-Fault insurance system requires injured parties to first seek coverage through their own Personal Injury Protection benefits, which provide up to $50,000 per person for medical expenses and lost wages. "Many accident victims don't realize that PIP coverage has strict deadlines and limitations," explains Sanchez. "The 30-day filing deadline for No-Fault benefits is non-negotiable, and missing it can mean losing access to essential coverage."

Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that while No-Fault benefits provide immediate relief, they often fall short of covering serious injuries. PIP benefits reimburse only 80 percent of lost wages up to $2,000 per month for three years, and medical costs from significant injuries can quickly exceed the $50,000 cap. Vehicle owners must file Form NF-2 within 30 days of the accident, while medical providers have just 45 days to submit bills to the insurance carrier.

Attorney Sanchez notes that injury victims can pursue lawsuits against at-fault drivers once they meet specific legal thresholds. Individuals whose medical expenses exceed $50,000 may file claims for additional economic losses, though this alone does not entitle them to pain and suffering damages. "To recover non-economic damages, plaintiffs must prove they suffered a 'serious injury' as defined under New York law," she adds. "This includes fractures, permanent loss of bodily function, significant disfigurement, or injuries preventing usual activities for 90 out of the first 180 days post-accident."

The firm handles cases involving both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages encompass past and future medical expenses beyond PIP coverage, lost wages exceeding the monthly cap, loss of future earning capacity, and property damage. Non-economic damages address pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and loss of consortium for married plaintiffs.

Sanchez points out that New York follows pure comparative negligence rules, which allow injured parties to recover damages even when partially at fault. "If a plaintiff is found 20 percent responsible for the accident, their total compensation is reduced by that percentage," she observes. "Strong evidence gathering is critical to minimizing fault attribution and maximizing recovery."

Cases filed in Queens are heard in Queens County Supreme Court, where local jury composition and case strategy considerations come into play. "Understanding the court system and building a comprehensive evidentiary record makes a significant difference in settlement negotiations and trial outcomes," Sanchez advises. "Police reports, medical records, expert evaluations, and witness statements form the foundation of successful claims."

The legal timeline for car accident cases involves strict deadlines. Plaintiffs have three years from the accident date to file personal injury lawsuits, though claims against government entities require a Notice of Claim within 90 days and litigation within one year and 90 days. "These deadlines are strictly enforced, and courts rarely grant extensions," Sanchez emphasizes.

Insurance policy limits often cap potential recovery. New York's minimum required coverage is $25,000 per person for bodily injury, which may not fully compensate victims with severe injuries. Supplemental Underinsured Motorist coverage on the plaintiff's own policy can provide additional recovery sources when at-fault drivers carry minimal insurance.

For those facing the aftermath of serious car accidents in Queens, consulting an experienced personal injury attorney can help protect legal rights and maximize available compensation. Early legal intervention allows for proper evidence preservation, timely filing of required paperwork, and strategic case development.

About K L Sanchez Law Office:

K L Sanchez Law Office is a Queens-based law firm dedicated to representing car accident victims and personal injury plaintiffs throughout New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a lifelong New Yorker with courtroom experience across NYC, the firm handles car crashes, pedestrian accidents, and vehicle-related claims. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

