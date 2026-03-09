Veteran Artist And Trailblazer Announces New Album“Undefeated”, Releasing March 9

CINCINNATI, OH - After more than three decades of breaking barriers and shaping the sound of Christian music, acclaimed artist and pioneer DPB announces the release of his highly anticipated album, Undefeated, arriving March 9.

From his early days singing with the Brooks Family to rapping onstage with Salt-N-Pepa, his journey has been anything but ordinary. His career expanded further as a member of the Grammy- and Dove-nominated group D.O.C, and sharing stages with iconic Christian artists including TobyMac and Kirk Franklin. His influence spans worship, Black Gospel, contemporary Christian music, and even a historic crossover moment-becoming one of the first Christian rappers to reach No. 1 on the country music charts.

Across 35+ years of faithfully following Jesus, he has endured pain, betrayal, love, loss, and the loyalty of those who stood by him. Through every season, one truth remained constant: Jesus at the center.

A Musical Journey Told Through Sound

Undefeated is more than an album-it's a sonic autobiography. Each track draws from the genres and legends that shaped his life:

-“Find No One” carries the influence of Michael Jackson, reflecting the pop brilliance that inspired him as a young artist.

-“Consume Me” emerges from his deep love for worship.

-“God Loves Ya” channels the unmistakable funk of Bootsy Collins and the late-70s groove era.

The project blends decades of musical evolution into a cohesive celebration of resilience, faith, and artistic survival.

A Testament to Endurance

“This album represents my life,” DPB says.“The highs, the lows, the genres that raised me, and the God who carried me. After more than three decades in this industry, I'm still standing. I am Undefeated.”

Availability

Undefeated releases March 9 on all major streaming platforms. Fans can save the album now at