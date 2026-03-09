MANHATTAN, NY - Prospective property buyers in Manhattan often make verbal offers during real estate negotiations, but these oral proposals carry no legal weight under New York law. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) explains the legal requirements that transform preliminary discussions into enforceable real estate contracts.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, New York General Obligations Law § 5-703 requires all real estate contracts to be in writing to be enforceable in court. Verbal offers allow buyers and sellers to explore mutually acceptable terms without formal commitment. "Until the signed contract is in place, neither party has any legal obligation to proceed with the transaction," explains Zinkovetsky.

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky emphasizes that the New York Statute of Frauds establishes this writing requirement to prevent fraud and to ensure that all parties have a documented understanding of the terms. The written contract must identify the parties, describe the property, state the purchase price, include all essential terms, and be signed by the party to be charged.

Attorney Zinkovetsky notes that several critical steps occur after a seller verbally accepts an offer before the transaction becomes legally binding. Real estate agents typically prepare a deal sheet summarizing key terms, including the property address, purchase price, contact information, contingencies, and target closing date. "This document serves as a reference point to ensure everyone understands what was verbally agreed upon," he adds.

The firm handles transactions in which the seller's attorney drafts the contract of sale, using the deal sheet as a reference. Zinkovetsky conducts due diligence, including reviewing title reports, co-op board minutes when applicable, building financial statements, and zoning restrictions. The attorney negotiates clauses to protect the buyer's interests and may propose a rider with provisions tailored to specific needs.

The agreement becomes fully executed and legally binding only when the seller countersigns the contract and returns a copy to the buyer's attorney. In Manhattan, deposits commonly equal 10 percent of the purchase price. "Delays give other parties opportunities to intervene or circumstances to change," observes Zinkovetsky. Until a written contract is signed, sellers may accept higher offers from other buyers, and buyers may withdraw without legal consequence.

Zinkovetsky advises that moving swiftly from verbal acceptance to a signed contract is essential in competitive real estate markets. "The requirement for written contracts can delay the time to secure a property, which can be a disadvantage when timing is critical," he states. Avenue Law Firm guides clients through every stage from verbal negotiations to closing at the New York County Courthouse at 60 Centre Street.

