San Diego DUI Defense Attorney Anna R. Yum Explains California DUI Laws And Penalties

SAN DIEGO, CA - Individuals arrested for DUI in San Diego face serious consequences, including license suspension, jail time, and a permanent criminal record, and they have just 10 days to request a DMV hearing to contest the automatic suspension. San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum of the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum ( ) provides comprehensive guidance on California's DUI laws, penalties, defense strategies, and how to protect driving privileges through the DMV hearing process.

According to San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum, California Vehicle Code § 23152 defines multiple DUI offenses involving alcohol, drugs, or combinations of both. The state's "per se" DUI law makes it illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, regardless of visible impairment. At the same time, separate provisions prohibit driving under the influence of prescription medications or controlled substances even when taken as prescribed. "Understanding the specific charges you face is critical because California prosecutes DUI cases under multiple code sections, each with distinct elements that must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," explains Yum.

San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum emphasizes that missing the 10-day DMV hearing deadline results in automatic license suspension 30 days after arrest. First-time DUI offenders face penalties ranging from zero to six months in jail, fines between $390 and $1,000, a six-month license suspension with restricted license eligibility after 30 days, and mandatory DUI school lasting three to nine months. Second and third DUI offenses within 10 years carry escalating penalties, including longer jail sentences, extended license suspensions, and more intensive DUI education programs.

As a former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney, Attorney Yum understands how prosecutors build DUI cases and how to identify weaknesses in the state's evidence. Common defense strategies include challenging illegal traffic stops, questioning the accuracy of field sobriety tests administered under poor conditions or to individuals with medical issues, examining breathalyzer calibration records for Title 17 compliance violations, and raising "rising BAC" defenses when chemical tests occur long after driving ceased. "Police make mistakes during DUI investigations, from failing to observe drivers for the required 15 minutes before breath tests to improperly administering field sobriety tests," notes Yum.

The firm handles both criminal court proceedings and administrative DMV hearings throughout San Diego County. Yum represents clients in the San Diego Central Courthouse, South Bay, East County, and North County courts, as well as DMV hearings at the San Diego and El Cajon DMV offices. The DMV hearing provides an early opportunity to cross-examine arresting officers and review prosecution evidence before the criminal trial.

Certain factors significantly increase DUI penalties, including blood-alcohol concentrations of 0.15% or higher, excessive speeding or reckless driving, causing accidents, refusing chemical tests, and having children under 14 in the vehicle. "Aggravating circumstances can transform a standard DUI into a case with enhanced penalties or additional charges such as child endangerment under Penal Code 273a," Yum advises. A fourth DUI within 10 years becomes a felony carrying 16 months to three years in state prison and a four-year license revocation.

Commercial drivers face stricter standards: DUI violations at 0.04% BAC in commercial vehicles or 0.08% in personal vehicles trigger a one-year disqualification from operating commercial motor vehicles. Drivers under 21 are subject to California's zero-tolerance law prohibiting any measurable alcohol with a BAC of 0.01% or higher, resulting in a one-year license suspension even for trace amounts. "The consequences extend far beyond criminal penalties to affect employment, professional licenses, insurance rates, and immigration status," observes Yum. Many individuals qualify for expungement under Penal Code 1203.4 after completing probation, though the conviction remains visible to law enforcement and government agencies.

For those facing DUI charges in San Diego, understanding the legal process and available defenses can significantly impact case outcomes. Individuals arrested for DUI are advised to contact experienced legal counsel immediately to preserve evidence, request DMV hearings within the 10-day deadline, and develop effective defense strategies.

About Law Offices of Anna R. Yum:

Law Offices of Anna R. Yum is a San Diego-based criminal defense law firm dedicated to DUI defense and serious criminal charges. Led by attorney Anna R. Yum, a former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney, the firm represents clients throughout San Diego County, including Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad, and La Mesa. For consultations, call (619) 233-4433.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: