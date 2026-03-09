Baker Vaughan: Running From Grief That Won't Let Go Explores Loss, Identity, And The Long Road Back To Wholeness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In his powerful new novel, Baker Vaughan: Running From Grief That Won't Let Go, author Stuart Hotchkiss presents an intimate portrait of a man shaped and shadowed by loss. Spanning decades and emotional landscapes, the story examines how grief can alter the trajectory of a life and how unresolved sorrow can quietly define even the most outwardly successful existence.

The novel begins in the winter of 1985, when Baker Vaughan is in his second year at Yale Seminary. His future appears clear, anchored by faith, love, and shared purpose with his wife. That certainty shatters when she dies unexpectedly, leaving him unmoored and unable to reconcile his theological convictions with his personal devastation.

Unable to continue the life he once envisioned, Baker leaves Yale Seminary and walks away from the path toward the priesthood he had always dreamed of. Instead, he enters the world of advertising, eventually joining the renowned agency McCann Erickson. Over the next twenty-five years, he builds an award-winning career, achieving professional success and recognition. Yet despite the accolades and outward accomplishments, Baker remains haunted by the life he left behind, carrying a quiet sense of emptiness because the career he built was never the calling he once believed was his.

Seeking distance from the unresolved grief that continues to shape him, Baker eventually relocates to Idaho, where he joins a small community in hopes of rediscovering meaning and stability. Yet geography alone cannot quiet internal turmoil. In a web of scandal, conflicting loyalties, and moral discord, he is forced to confront the emotional wreckage he has long refused to face.

Hotchkiss crafts a character-driven narrative that explores the lingering weight of tragedy and the complex relationship between faith and doubt. Rather than offering easy resolutions, the novel examines the slow, often uncomfortable process of self-reckoning. Baker's journey becomes a meditation on identity, accountability, and the question of who a person chooses to become when the most fractured part of life is within.

Baker Vaughan: Running From Grief That Won't Let Go will resonate with readers drawn to literary fiction that delves into emotional depth, spiritual questioning, and personal transformation. It is a story about what loss leaves behind and whether redemption remains possible after years of avoidance.

Stuart Hotchkiss brings nuance and empathy to a narrative that speaks to anyone who has struggled with grief's enduring presence. Through Baker's journey, he offers a thoughtful exploration of brokenness and the fragile hope of becoming whole again.

The book is available for retail purchase on Amazon here: and wholesale purchase on IngramSpark.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: