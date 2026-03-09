MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Bruning Law Firm Celebrates 10 Years of Personal Injury Advocacy in St. Louis Family-founded firm has grown from four employees to 45+ legal professionals, helping injury victims across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas

St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - The Bruning Law Firm, a leading personal injury practice headquartered in downtown St. Louis, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary in 2026. What began in 2016 as a four-person operation-three attorneys and one paralegal-has grown into a regional powerhouse with more than 45 legal professionals, six offices across three states, helping accident victims throughout the Midwest.

The firm was founded by Anthony "Tony" Bruning Sr. and his two sons, Anthony "AJ" Bruning Jr. and Ryan L. Bruning-all graduates of Saint Louis University School of Law. For Tony, who brought more than 45 years of trial experience and over 100 jury verdicts to the partnership, the firm represented the fulfillment of a career-long dream: practicing law alongside his sons. AJ, a former Assistant Circuit Attorney who tried more than 50 criminal cases, and Ryan, whose background in high-volume personal injury litigation gave the firm an immediate operational foundation, joined their father to build a practice rooted in family values, courtroom tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to client advocacy.









"When the three of us opened our doors in 2016, we had a simple vision: treat every client like family and fight for them the way we'd fight for our own," said AJ Bruning Jr., Co-CEO of The Bruning Law Firm. "Ten years later, that principle hasn't changed. What has changed is our ability to bring those resources to more people across the region. We're deeply grateful to the St. Louis community for trusting us with their most difficult moments."

A Decade of Growth and Achievement

Over the past decade, The Bruning Law Firm has expanded from its original downtown St. Louis headquarters at 555 Washington Avenue to a network of offices across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas, including locations in Creve Coeur, Kansas City, Chicago, Red Bud, and Wichita. The firm now manages approximately 1,500 active cases at any given time and has earned recognition from Super Lawyers, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and Martindale-Hubbell, which awarded the firm its highest AV Preeminent rating.

National Expertise in Fire and Burn Injury Litigation

The firm holds a distinctive specialization in fire and burn injury law, a legacy that traces directly to Tony Bruning Sr.'s work as a nationally certified fire and explosions investigator. Today, The Bruning Law Firm offers fire and burn legal consulting and co-counsel opportunities to attorneys nationwide.

Deep Roots in the St. Louis Community

Beyond the courtroom, The Bruning Law Firm has maintained an active presence in the communities it serves. The firm supports more than a dozen regional organizations, and Ryan Bruning coaches youth sports and sponsors charitable events across the region.

"We live and raise our families in St. Louis, and we want to give back to the communities that support us," said Ryan Bruning, Co-CEO. "Our mission has always been to create a safer environment in Missouri and beyond. As we enter our next decade, we're more committed than ever to that goal-through both our legal work and our community partnerships."

Looking Ahead

As The Bruning Law Firm enters its second decade, the firm plans to continue expanding its regional footprint while investing in technology and innovation to better serve clients. With Tony Bruning Sr. now serving in an of-counsel role mentoring the next generation of trial attorneys, and AJ and Ryan leading the firm as Co-CEOs, The Bruning Law Firm remains a family-driven practice with the scale and resources of a major regional firm.

ABOUT THE BRUNING LAW FIRM

Founded in 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri, The Bruning Law Firm is a family-owned personal injury practice serving clients across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. The firm handles a wide range of injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents, fire and burn injuries, construction accidents, workers' compensation, product liability, and class actions. All cases are accepted on a contingency-fee basis, with complimentary consultations available 24/7. For more information, visit or call (314) 735-8100.

The Bruning Law FirmAJ Bruning(314) 735-8100555 Washington Ave Ste 600ASt. LouisMO63101US

