Naval Forces Show Strikes On Three Russian Pantsir-S1 Air Defense Systems In Crimea

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

Naval Forces units, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out a successful operation on the territory of Crimea.

As a result of precise strikes, three Russian "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were hit, and one Russian mobile fire group was eliminated.

The Naval Forces also successfully struck a Russian high-speed landing craft of Project 02510 BK-16 in Novozerne.

In addition, Russian military infrastructure at the Kirovske airfield was hit. A storage site for Orion strike-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles was struck, and four control stations for these drones were completely destroyed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 7 and during the night of March 8 a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system and a BK-16 landing craft were struck near Novozerne in Crimea; an Orion UAV control point near Krasnosilske in Crimea; a drone control point in Dunayka in Russia's Belgorod region; a drone control point near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region; a drone control point in the occupied city of Selydove in the Donetsk region; and command and observation posts of Russian units in the areas of the occupied settlements of Nyzhnii Rohachyk in the Zaporizhzhia region and Novopetrykivka, Volnovakha, and Selydove in the Donetsk region.