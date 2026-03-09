Marina Bay City Lombok Expands Master Plan, Releases 35 Hectares For International Developers

MENAFN - GetNews) The master-planned coastal developmentis entering a new phase of expansion, announcing the release of more thanwithin its broader master plan along Lombok's rapidly emerging south-west coastline.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for Marina Bay City, which is being positioned as one of Indonesia's most ambitious integrated coastal developments combining residential communities, hospitality infrastructure, tourism experiences, and lifestyle amenities within a unified destination.

With growing international interest in Lombok as a tourism and investment destination, the next stage of Marina Bay Lombok aims to attract global developers, hospitality brands, and institutional investors seeking to participate in the island's evolving property and tourism sector.

Governance Strengthened to Support Long-Term Development

As part of its long-term commitment to transparency and responsible development, Marina Bay City Lombok recently implemented strengthened governance measures following regulatory compliance concerns involving an early-stage development partner within the project's master plan.

Following these concerns, Marina Bay City implemented stricter governance frameworks and formally separated the project from that developer, reinforcing the requirement that all development activity within the master-planned community aligns with Indonesian regulatory standards and project governance guidelines.

Project representatives stated that the decision reflects the development's commitment to protecting investors, buyers, and development partners participating in the broader Marina Bay Lombok vision.

By taking proactive governance steps, Marina Bay City Lombok aims to maintain a transparent and professionally managed development environment as the project moves into its next stage of growth.

A Vision for Lombok's Next International Coastal Destination

The concept behind Marina Bay City Lombok is to create a large-scale coastal destination integrating tourism, residential living, and lifestyle infrastructure within a cohesive master plan.

Located along Lombok's scenic south-west coastline, the project is designed to combine natural coastal landscapes with modern development planning, creating a destination capable of attracting international visitors as well as long-term residents.

The broader Marina Bay City master plan includes plans for:

- Beachfront residential communities

- Resort and hospitality developments

- Marina and waterfront promenades

- Lifestyle and retail precincts

- Restaurants and hospitality venues

- Wellness and recreation facilities

- Community infrastructure and public spaces

This integrated approach is designed to allow Marina Bay Lombok to evolve into a vibrant coastal destination where tourism, residential communities, and lifestyle amenities develop together within a coordinated planning framework.

Lombok's Growing Profile as a Tourism and Investment Destination

Over the past several years, Lombok has increasingly gained attention as one of Indonesia's emerging tourism destinations.

The island offers world-class beaches, natural landscapes, and a lower-density development environment compared to neighbouring Bali, making it attractive for both travellers and investors seeking new opportunities in Southeast Asia's tourism market.

Indonesia's tourism strategy has identified Lombok as one of the country's priority development regions, supported by improvements in infrastructure including airport capacity, road networks, and tourism facilities across the island.

Against this backdrop, projects such as Marina Bay City Lombok highlight the increasing interest in the island's south-west coastline as a new corridor for tourism and lifestyle development.

35 Hectares Released for New Development Opportunities

With strengthened governance frameworks in place, Marina Bay City Lombok has now released more than 35 hectares of land within its master plan for new development opportunities.

The newly available parcels are expected to attract a variety of projects, including:

- Luxury beachfront resorts

- Branded residential communities

- Wellness and lifestyle retreats

- Boutique hospitality developments

- Tourism and leisure infrastructure

Developers participating in Marina Bay Lombok will have the opportunity to integrate their own architectural concepts and brand identity while aligning with the broader vision of the Marina Bay City master plan.

This multi-developer model allows different projects and brands to contribute to the overall destination while maintaining a cohesive development strategy.

Opportunities for International Developers and Investors

The expansion of Marina Bay City Lombok creates new opportunities for international developers, institutional investors, and strategic partners seeking exposure to Lombok's emerging tourism market.

Project leadership has indicated that the next phase of development will focus on collaboration with:

- International hospitality brands

- Resort and residential developers

- Real estate investment groups

- Tourism infrastructure partners

- Strategic joint-venture developers

By offering structured development parcels within a professionally managed master plan, Marina Bay City Lombok aims to create a collaborative ecosystem where multiple developers participate in shaping the destination's future.

The Future of Marina Bay City Lombok

With governance frameworks strengthened and new development land entering the market, Marina Bay City Lombok is moving forward into its next stage of expansion.

The project's long-term vision is to establish Lombok's south-west coast as a globally recognised coastal destination combining tourism, lifestyle living, and international investment opportunities.

As Southeast Asia continues to attract growing interest from travellers and property investors, developments such as Marina Bay Lombok demonstrate how emerging destinations across Indonesia are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the region's tourism and real estate sectors.

For developers and investors seeking early participation in Lombok's growth story, the expansion of Marina Bay City Lombok represents a significant new opportunity within one of Indonesia's most ambitious coastal development projects.