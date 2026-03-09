Derchi Window And Door: Leading The Way In High-Performance Aluminum Doors And Windows

MENAFN - GetNews)Derchi Window and Door, a leading name in the door and window manufacturing industry, announces its continued expansion into the U.S. market with a focus on its innovative and high-performance aluminum doors and windows. The company's commitment to safety, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge design makes it the ideal choice for both residential and commercial installations.

As part of its entry into the competitive U.S. market, Derchi offers a wide range of top-tier products, including Aluminum Bifold Doors, Entry Doors, Garage Doors, Sliding Doors, Swing Doors, and a selection of Aluminum Windows such as Casement Windows, Picture Windows, and Sliding Windows. Designed with modern living in mind, these products combine practicality with premium aesthetics.

High-Performance Products Built for Every Climate

Incorporating the latest engineering innovations, Derchi doors and windows provide enhanced thermal insulation, soundproofing, and security-key factors for U.S. homeowners in varying climates. Whether it's enduring the summer heat in Southern states or withstanding the cold winters in the North, Derchi products are designed to offer superior energy efficiency and long-lasting durability.



Energy Efficiency: With multiple certifications across key regions, including ENERGY STAR in Canada, NFRC compliance in the U.S., and ISO 9001 global quality certification, Derchi products meet rigorous energy performance standards. The U-factor and SHGC ratings ensure that homes remain comfortable year-round while also reducing energy costs. Security: Derchi places a premium on safety, with specialized locking systems for all doors, including multi-point locks for sliding and entry doors. These features are backed by patents like the Four-Sided Six-Point Lock system, ensuring that homes are safe and secure from external threats.

Real-Life U.S. Installations: Transforming Homes with Quality

Derchi 's product range has already made a significant impact in several U.S. states, with standout installations in cities such as New York, California, and Washington D.C.. These installations are not only enhancing the aesthetic appeal of homes but also improving the daily living experience of residents.



New York City: One homeowner's experience with Derchi's Casement and Lift-and-Slide Windows speaks volumes. With the windows installed in a historic row house, the homeowner reported noticeable reductions in drafts and street noise, while the seamless operation of the lift-and-slide windows opened up new possibilities for indoor-outdoor living.

California: A custom two-tone entry door designed by Derchi has transformed the entryway of a California home. The door's bold black exterior and sleek white interior not only offer a modern aesthetic but also provide superior insulation and security. Washington D.C.: Another project featured Derchi's Q15 Premium Sliding Door System, which was praised for its energy efficiency and noise reduction. The sliding door, equipped with a 15mm Polyamide Thermal Break, improved thermal comfort and acoustics, offering the perfect solution for the humid summers and chilly winters typical of the region.

Certifications and Compliance for Peace of Mind

In a market where compliance and certifications are critical, Derchi ensures that all products meet the highest standards. The company's aluminum windows and doors have been certified for structural integrity, water resistance, and air leakage through agencies such as CSA Group and NFRC. These certifications guarantee that Derchi products are suitable for diverse environments, from coastal areas with high wind pressures to regions with strict energy regulations.

Partner with Derchi: A Global Network of Opportunities

As Derchi looks to expand its presence in the U.S., the company is actively seeking partnerships with dealers, contractors, and architects. With a robust system for project support, Derchi offers partners access to an extensive compliance data package, including performance data and certification scans. The brand's commitment to quality ensures that partners can offer reliable, high-performing products to their customers with full confidence.

For more information about Derchi products or to inquire about becoming a partner, visit Derchi Window and Door.

About Derchi Window and Door

Founded in 2012, Derchi Window and Door is a trusted manufacturer of aluminum doors and windows, committed to delivering top-quality products and exceptional service. With a mission to provide homes with a safety barrier that combines functionality and design, Derchi is quickly becoming a leading name in global home improvement. The company's products are backed by advanced technologies, rigorous testing, and a passion for crafting durable, aesthetically pleasing windows and doors.