A Small Book With A Big Impact Gratitude Bump By Megan G. Mayer

MENAFN - GetNews) Why a Gratitude Bump helps Everyone.

Some books try to impress you with complexity.

Others try to overwhelm you with research, stories, or step-by-step systems that feel heavy before you even begin.

Gratitude Bump: Four Steps to Joy and Success does the opposite.

- It is small.

- It is simple.

- It is clear.

And that is precisely why it works.







Gratitude Bump: Four Steps to Joy and Success

By Megan G. Mayer

From the first pages, Megan G. Mayer makes it clear that this book is meant to be accessible. It reads like a pocket guide. Many pages contain just one idea. Sometimes just a few sentences. Sometimes a short phrase that invites you to pause rather than rush ahead.

It is not a book you power through.

It is a book you absorb.

Four Steps That Change a Moment

At the center of the book is a clear, repeatable formula for expressing gratitude:

- Say "Thank You."

- Use the person's name.

- State what you are thanking them for.

- Explain why it mattered.

Simple and powerful.

At first glance, some might think, "Don't we already know how to say thank you?"

But as Mayer carefully shows, most of us skip the details. We say "thanks" while walking away. We assume the other person knows what we mean. We move on quickly.

Her method invites us to be specific. Intentional. Present.

Instead of "Thanks for the gift," she encourages naming the gift. Instead of a quick nod, she suggests explaining why the gesture meant something. That final step - the "why" - is where something shifts. It turns politeness into connection.

She calls that shift a "Gratitude Bump." It's the lift in mood, energy, and relationship strength that happens when gratitude is expressed fully.

More Than Good Manners

While the book often speaks to parents and children, its message is universal. This is not just about teaching kids to be polite at the dinner table. It is about giving them, and ourselves, a skill that strengthens relationships and builds awareness.

When you say someone's name, you signal that you see them.

When you describe what they did, you show that you noticed.

When you explain why it mattered, you allow yourself to feel appreciation more deeply.

That combination nourishes both people in the exchange.

And in a world that often feels hurried and transactional, that nourishment matters.







Megan Meyer, Author, Gratitude Bump: Four Steps to Joy and Success

A Book You Can Return To

One of the most appealing things about Gratitude Bump is its simplicity. It does not overwhelm you with theory. It does not bury you in examples. It offers a single practice and encourages repetition.

- Say thank you to a teacher.

- To a coworker.

- To a neighbor.

- To a friend.

Practice it daily. Model it for your children. Notice what changes.

The book suggests that each expression of gratitude improves your life in small ways. One bump at a time. The idea is modest, and powerful.

Because small habits, practiced consistently, shape who we become.

The Quiet Power of a Thank You

Gratitude Bump is a quick read. You can finish it in an afternoon. But its simplicity lingers.

It reminds us that words we use every day still carry weight. That connection grows in the details. That gratitude, when expressed clearly and sincerely, does more than acknowledge kindness. It creates it.

It is a gentle book.

A thoughtful book.

And perhaps most importantly, a practical one.

Taking less than 30 seconds could be what it takes to nourish a relationship, and your own spirit, at the same time.

About the Author

Megan G. Mayer is a retired attorney, speaker, and mother of three who writes and teaches on professional communication, networking, and character development. She developed her Gratitude Bump® and Polite Argument® methods while raising her children following her husband's brain injury, transforming practical family lessons into structured, research-informed tools. Through Carmel Cotillions and her broader work, she combines gratitude research with real-world application for both parents and professionals.

Her writing and insights have appeared in Insider, The Orange County Register, The UCLA Journal of Gender and Law, Family Practice Management, and other publications. Megan lives in California with her husband and two dogs. She speaks to parent and professional audiences and volunteers in youth professional development programs.

Learn more at .

Available for Media Interviews:

Contact: Jo Allison

Phone: 917-207-1039

Email:...

Website:

Or, Contact Megan G. Mayer directly:

Email:...