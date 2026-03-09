Sentinel Fencing Surpasses $1.55 Million In First-Year Sales, Expands Team And Equipment Fleet In Tallahassee

Sentinel Fencing is proud to announce a major milestone in its first year of operation, surpassing $1.55 million in sales while rapidly expanding its team and equipment capabilities to meet growing demand throughout the Tallahassee area.

Founded with a mission to provide high-quality residential and commercial fencing solutions, Sentinel Fencing has quickly established itself as a trusted fencing contractor in Tallahassee and the surrounding communities. The company's growth reflects both strong local demand and its commitment to professional craftsmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

“In just one year, we've been able to build something truly special,” said a spokesperson for Sentinel Fencing.“Surpassing $1.55 million in revenue in our first year is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the hard work of our team.”

Expanding Crews and Local Jobs

As part of its rapid growth, Sentinel Fencing has hired three full-time, in-house installation crews, strengthening its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality results on every project. By keeping crews in-house rather than relying on subcontractors, the company ensures greater quality control, improved communication, and faster project timelines.

The hiring expansion also represents new job opportunities within the Tallahassee community, contributing to the local economy while building a skilled workforce dedicated to professional fence installation.

Investing in Equipment and Infrastructure

To support increased demand and maintain high installation standards, Sentinel Fencing has made significant investments in new equipment and fleet upgrades. In its first year, the company purchased:

- Two new fleet trucks

- A skid steer for enhanced job site efficiency

- An industrial-grade post driver

- Professional wire cage installation equipment

These investments allow Sentinel Fencing to complete projects more efficiently while maintaining precision and structural integrity across wood, vinyl, aluminum, and chain-link fencing installations.

By utilizing professional-grade installation equipment such as a post driver, the company ensures deeper, more secure fence posts-resulting in longer-lasting fences designed to withstand Florida's weather conditions.

Meeting Growing Demand in Tallahassee

The Tallahassee area continues to see steady residential and commercial development, increasing demand for fencing services related to privacy, security, and property enhancement. Sentinel Fencing has positioned itself as a reliable partner for homeowners, property managers, and business owners seeking durable, professionally installed fencing solutions.

From privacy fences and decorative aluminum fencing to agricultural and commercial-grade installations, Sentinel Fencing remains committed to delivering projects on time and on budget.

Looking Ahead

With a strong foundation established in its first year, Sentinel Fencing plans to continue expanding its services and footprint throughout the Tallahassee region. The company's focus remains on maintaining quality, investing in its team, and delivering dependable fencing solutions backed by professional equipment and in-house expertise.

For more information about Sentinel Fencing and its services in Tallahassee, FL, visit their website or contact their office directly.