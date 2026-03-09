Right Steps Academy Debunks 5 Early Education Myths In Fort Myers

MENAFN - GetNews)



Right Steps Academy in Fort Myers, Florida, addresses common preschool misconceptions affecting families within a 10-mile radius.

Right Steps Academy, a private preschool and elementary school in Fort Myers, is addressing five common myths about early childhood education that often mislead families searching for a“preschool near me” or“elementary school in Fort Myers.”

With programs serving toddlers through elementary grades and an expansion to Kindergarten through 5th grade planned for Fall 2026, the academy says misinformation can affect critical early-learning decisions.

“Early education sets the foundation for lifelong success,” academy leadership shared.“If children take the right steps early, everything builds from there.”

Below are five myths Right Steps Academy believes families should reconsider.

Myth #1: Preschool Is Just Childcare

Why people believe it: Many parents use preschool primarily for supervision during work hours, leading to the assumption that it's mainly childcare.

The reality: High-quality early childhood education goes far beyond supervision. According to the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), children who attend strong preschool programs are significantly more likely to enter kindergarten prepared in reading and math. Research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows children who are not reading proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

“Preschool is not babysitting,” leadership emphasized.“It's about building literacy, numeracy, and social confidence from the start.”

Myth #2: Play-Based Learning Means Less Academics

Why people believe it: The phrase“play-based learning preschool” can sound informal or unstructured.

The reality: Research from Harvard's Center on the Developing Child shows that 90% of brain development happens before age five. Guided play supports cognitive growth, problem-solving, and language development. When structured properly, play strengthens academic readiness.

“We believe in learning through discovery,” they said.“But we also believe in measurable progress.”

At Right Steps Academy, play-based learning is paired with early literacy, math enrichment, and kindergarten readiness goals.

Myth #3: Bigger Schools Offer Better Education

Why people believe it: Large campuses may appear to offer more programs and resources.

The reality: Studies consistently show that small class sizes improve early learning outcomes. Lower student-to-teacher ratios allow for individualized instruction and stronger teacher-child relationships.

“Individual attention changes outcomes,” academy leadership shared.“Children develop at different speeds. You have to meet them where they are.”

Right Steps Academy maintains small class sizes to ensure each child receives personal guidance.

Myth #4: All Preschools Follow the Same Standards

Why people believe it: Parents often assume that state licensing ensures equal quality across all childcare centers.

The reality: Licensing sets minimum safety requirements. Accreditation goes further by reviewing curriculum quality, teacher training, and standards for continuous improvement.

Right Steps Academy is accredited by APPLE, FACCM, and AISF. It also accepts Step Up For Students scholarships, expanding access to families in Fort Myers.

“Accreditation reflects accountability,” leadership said.“But what truly matters is consistency in the classroom every day.”

Myth #5: Social-Emotional Skills Develop Naturally

Why people believe it: Parents may assume children automatically learn emotional regulation and social skills over time.

The reality: According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), structured social-emotional learning improves academic performance and behavior. Teaching children how to manage emotions and work in groups requires intentional support.

“Kindergarten readiness is not just academics,” they explained.“It's confidence. It's independence. It's learning how to function in a group.”

Right Steps Academy integrates social-emotional development into daily instruction.

If You Only Remember One Thing

The early years matter more than most people realize.

Brain development, literacy skills, and emotional habits are built before elementary school even begins. Families searching for a“private preschool in Fort Myers” or“elementary school enrollment” should look beyond convenience and ask about curriculum structure, teacher experience, and class size.

“Prepared academically. Prepared socially. Prepared emotionally,” leadership said.“That's what sets children up for success.”

About Right Steps Academy

Right Steps Academy is a private preschool and elementary school located in Fort Myers, Florida, serving families within a 10-mile radius. Founded in September 2023, the academy provides high-quality early childhood education programs for toddlers through elementary students. Programs include VPK, Pre-K, kindergarten readiness, and small-class-size elementary education, with a focus on play-based learning, early literacy, math enrichment, and social-emotional development. Accredited by APPLE, FACCM, and AISF, the academy is committed to building strong foundations and preparing children for lifelong success.