Dr. Nikesh Seth Debunks 5 Common Myths About Chronic Pain Treatment

Nikesh Seth, Scottsdale, ArizonaDr. Nikesh Seth of Scottsdale, Arizona, outlines five myths that often mislead patients seeking real solutions for chronic pain.

Scottsdale, AZ - Chronic pain affects millions of Americans each year. Yet misinformation continues to shape how many people approach treatment. According to Dr. Nikesh Seth, board-certified anesthesiologist and founder of Global Pain Solutions in Scottsdale, many patients delay effective care because of common but outdated beliefs.

“Pain medicine has evolved significantly,” says Dr. Seth.“But many people are still making decisions based on myths rather than evidence.”

Below, Dr. Seth addresses five common myths he sees in his practice, explains why they persist, and offers practical steps patients can take today.

Myth #1:“Back pain always means I need surgery.”

Why people believe it: Back pain can feel severe and limiting. Imaging reports often sound alarming, with terms like“disc bulge” or“degeneration.” Many people assume surgery is the only long-term fix.

The reality: Most cases of chronic low back pain do not require surgery. According to national spine care data, the majority of patients improve with conservative or minimally invasive treatments. Surgery is typically reserved for structural instability, significant neurological deficits, or cases that fail multiple other options.

“Imaging findings do not automatically equal surgical need,” says Dr. Seth.“We treat patients, not MRI reports.”

Practical tip: If you are diagnosed with a spine condition, ask: What are my non-surgical options first? Request a clear explanation of conservative and minimally invasive treatments before making decisions.

Myth #2:“If I need injections, it means my pain is severe or permanent.”

Why people believe it: There is a stigma around spine injections. Some view them as a last resort or assume they are unsafe.

The reality: Image-guided injections are commonly used diagnostic and therapeutic tools in interventional pain management. When performed appropriately, they can reduce inflammation and confirm the source of pain.

“Injections are not a sign of failure,” Dr. Seth explains.“They are targeted tools that help us both diagnose and treat specific pain generators.”

Practical tip: If an injection is recommended, ask what the goal is. Is it diagnostic? Is it therapeutic? Understanding the purpose reduces fear and improves decision-making.

Myth #3:“Chronic pain always requires long-term opioid medication.”

Why people believe it: For years, opioids were widely prescribed for chronic pain. Many patients were told medication was the only manageable option.

The reality: Clinical guidelines now emphasize multimodal care. Long-term opioid therapy carries risk and is no longer considered first-line treatment for many chronic pain conditions. Interventional procedures, physical therapy, and lifestyle modifications often play central roles.

“Medication can be part of care,” says Dr. Seth,“but it should not be the only strategy.”

Practical tip: Ask your provider about a comprehensive treatment plan. If opioids are part of your care, request a discussion about long-term goals and alternative options.

Myth #4:“If I've had pain for years, nothing will help.”

Why people believe it: Chronic pain can be discouraging. Failed treatments or multiple consultations may leave patients feeling stuck.

The reality: Pain medicine continues to advance. Minimally invasive spine procedures, radiofrequency ablation, and regenerative therapies such as PRP are expanding options for certain patients. Outcomes vary, but new techniques may provide benefit even after years of symptoms.

“Chronic does not mean untreatable,” Dr. Seth says.“It means we need a structured, evidence-based approach.”

Practical tip: If you have not had a structured evaluation recently, consider a comprehensive reassessment. Ask whether your diagnosis has been confirmed with updated imaging or diagnostic testing.

Myth #5:“All pain management clinics are the same.”

Why people believe it: From the outside, practices may appear similar. Many offer injections, medication management, and consultations.

The reality: There is significant variation in training, procedural focus, and care philosophy. Some clinics prioritize high volume. Others focus on targeted interventional care with strict patient selection.

“Ask about training, board certification, and how treatment decisions are made,” Dr. Seth advises.“Process matters.”

Practical tip: Before choosing a provider, verify board certification and ask how treatment plans are individualized. A clear evaluation process is a strong indicator of quality.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Chronic pain care should be structured, evidence-based, and individualized. Not every MRI finding requires surgery. Not every patient needs medication long-term. And not every clinic operates the same way.

“The key is clarity,” Dr. Seth emphasizes.“Patients deserve to understand their diagnosis, their options, and the reasoning behind each recommendation.”

A Call to Action

Misinformation spreads quickly, especially online. Accurate information should spread just as fast.

If this myth list helped you, share it with a friend or family member who may be struggling with chronic pain. Then try one of the practical tips today - whether that means asking better questions at your next appointment or seeking a second opinion.

Better decisions start with better information.

About Dr. Nikesh Seth

Dr. Nikesh Seth is a board-certified anesthesiologist and fellowship-trained interventional pain specialist based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is the founder of Global Pain Solutions and has over 15 years of experience treating spine-related pain, neuropathy, and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. Dr. Seth completed his biomedical engineering degree at Johns Hopkins University, his anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas, and a pain management fellowship at Northwestern University. He focuses on minimally invasive, evidence-based approaches to restoring function and improving quality of life.

Dr. Seth practices at Global Pain Solutions in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he provides patient-centered care for individuals throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

For more information, visit, call 602-610-7299, or email...