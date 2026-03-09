Ignacio Duron Advocates For Stronger Support Of Skilled Trades Careers

MENAFN - GetNews) Los Angeles County business owner Ignacio Duron calls for greater awareness of trade careers and hands-on mentorship opportunities.

Ignacio Duron, CEO of Most Valuable Plumber and a longtime Los Angeles County trades professional, is raising awareness about the growing importance of skilled trades and the need for stronger mentorship in hands-on industries. Drawing on his own experience building a plumbing company from the ground up, Duron believes communities should place greater value on practical careers that keep cities functioning.

“Trades are the backbone of everyday life,” Duron said.“People notice them most when something goes wrong-when a pipe bursts or a system fails. But behind the scenes, skilled workers are keeping homes and businesses running every day.”

Duron began his career working directly in the plumbing trade before co-founding Most Valuable Plumber with his siblings and brother-in-law. The company now serves residential and small commercial clients across Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and surrounding communities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations through 2032, with more than 42,000 additional jobs expected nationwide. At the same time, industry groups estimate that nearly half of the current skilled trades workforce is over age 45, meaning a significant number of experienced professionals will retire in the coming years.

Duron believes this gap highlights the need to expose younger generations to trade careers earlier.

“Many young people are only shown one idea of success,” he said.“But trades offer stable, meaningful work. They require skill, discipline, and problem-solving. When people see the work up close, they start to understand the opportunity.”

Beyond running his company, Duron also spends time coaching youth football and basketball in his community, including teams that his sons play on. He says mentoring young athletes has reinforced the same leadership lessons he uses in business.

“Coaching reminds me that progress happens through patience and consistency,” Duron said.“Whether it's a job site or a football field, people learn by doing and by seeing someone take the time to guide them.”

Research from the National Association of Home Builders estimates the United States currently faces a shortage of more than 500,000 skilled construction workers, which affects infrastructure projects, housing availability, and service timelines across the country. As demand for skilled labour increases, Duron believes communities must take a more active role in encouraging practical learning and mentorship.

“You don't need to run a company to help someone start a career,” he said.“Parents, coaches, and local business owners can all play a role by introducing young people to real work and practical skills.”

Duron emphasises that exposure can start with simple conversations and hands-on learning opportunities.

“Sometimes all it takes is showing someone how a job actually works,” he said.“Once people see the skill involved, they respect the trade and start thinking differently about their future.”

Call to Action

Duron encourages individuals, schools, and community organisations to support skilled trades by mentoring young people, discussing hands-on career options, and highlighting the value of practical work. Small steps-such as introducing a student to a trade professional or supporting local apprenticeship programmes-can help address workforce shortages and strengthen local communities.

“Every skilled worker learned from someone who took the time to teach them,” Duron said.“Passing that knowledge forward is how we keep these industries strong.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Ignacio Duron

Ignacio Duron is the CEO of Most Valuable Plumber, a family-run plumbing company serving Los Angeles County. Raised in North Hollywood, Duron built his career through hands-on trade experience before co-founding the business with family members. In addition to leading the company, he coaches youth sports in his community and continues his studies in Business Law at Arizona State University.

