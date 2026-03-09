Footsteps Of Courage Chronicles One Family's Fight For Survival And Hope Amid War And Displacement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In Footsteps of Courage, author Alan Karam delivers a deeply moving and personal account of growing up amid war, political oppression, and constant displacement in the heart of Kurdistan. Through vivid storytelling and emotional honesty, Karam invites readers into a childhood shaped not by stability, but by survival-where every decision carried life-or-death consequences and innocence was claimed far too early.

Born into a family that openly defied Saddam Hussein's regime, Karam's earliest memories are marked by chaos and fear. Bombings, betrayals, and sudden evacuations became part of daily life as his family was forced to flee from one temporary shelter to another. These relentless upheavals robbed Alan of a normal childhood and placed burdens on his shoulders that no child should have to carry.

Footsteps of Courage traces Alan's journey from shattered innocence to premature maturity as he navigates loss, displacement, and the emotional toll of growing up in a divided and dangerous world. Rather than focusing solely on the horrors of war, the book captures the quiet moments in between-the fragile sense of family, fleeting glimpses of safety, and the resilience that emerges when survival becomes instinct.

The memoir is as much a tribute to family as it is a reflection on conflict. Karam paints an intimate portrait of loved ones forced to make impossible choices to stay alive, revealing how courage often appears not in grand acts, but in persistence, sacrifice, and love under pressure.

Inspired by lived experience, Karam wrote Footsteps of Courage to give voice to stories too often reduced to headlines or statistics. His narrative humanizes the realities of war and displacement, offering readers a rare, personal perspective on what it means to grow up when home is never guaranteed and safety is always temporary.

At its core, the book is not only about suffering, but about hope. Despite relentless despair, Alan's story reflects the power of perseverance and the human capacity to endure even the harshest circumstances. It stands as a reminder that behind every conflict are families striving to protect their children, preserve dignity, and hold onto humanity.

The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and other major platforms - secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: