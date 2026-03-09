Recreational Lifestyle Trends Boosting The Leisure Centers Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Leisure Centers market to surpass $65 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $76 billion by 2030, with Leisure Centers to represent around 85% of the parent market. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $1720 billion by 2030, the Leisure Centes market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Leisure Centers Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the leisure centers market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising health and wellness awareness, increasing participation in fitness and recreational activities, expanding membership-based gym and club models, strong presence of established leisure and fitness chains, growing investments in facility modernization and digital fitness platforms, and supportive community infrastructure development across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Leisure Centers Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the leisure centers market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising consumer focus on health and wellness, increasing participation in fitness and recreational activities, expanding premium and boutique fitness formats, growing demand for family-oriented entertainment and community-based leisure facilities, higher disposable incomes, and continuous investments in facility modernization, digital membership platforms, and integrated wellness services across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Leisure Centers Market In 2030?

The leisure centers market is segmented by service type into fitness and wellness, sports and recreation, entertainment and leisure, and other service types. The fitness and wellness market will be the largest segment of the leisure centers market, segmented by service type, accounting for 46% or $30 billion of the total in 2030. The fitness and wellness market will be supported by the rising health consciousness, increasing gym memberships, growing demand for personalized training and group exercise programs, expansion of boutique fitness studios, integration of digital fitness tracking technologies, and increasing corporate wellness initiatives promoting active lifestyles.

The leisure centers market is segmented by facility type into indoor and outdoor.

The leisure centers market is segmented by behavioral into usage frequency, activity type, and motivation.

The leisure centers market is segmented by revenue source into membership fees, pay-per-use, sponsorships, and other revenue sources.

The leisure centers market is segmented by age group and target audience into children, teenagers, adults, and seniors.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Leisure Centers Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the leisure centers market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Leisure Centers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global leisure centers market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance consumer focus on health and wellness, expand demand for accessible urban recreational infrastructure, and increase discretionary spending on fitness, relaxation, and lifestyle-oriented experiences.

Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers - The increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to become a key growth driver for the leisure centers market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the significance of maintaining physical fitness and mental well-being, prompting greater participation in leisure centres for exercise, relaxation, and wellness-oriented activities. Heightened awareness of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and stress has further accelerated demand for organized fitness programs and recreational services. As a result, leisure centres are emerging as vital community destinations that support holistic health and overall well-being. As a result, the increasing health awareness among consumers is anticipated to contributing to 3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Urbanization And Changing Lifestyles - The growing urbanization and changing lifestyles is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the leisure centers market by 2030. Accelerating urbanization has significantly reshaped consumer lifestyles, leading to greater demand for convenient, easily accessible, and socially engaging recreational spaces. Leisure centres address this need by providing integrated fitness, sports, and entertainment offerings within a single location. As urban areas continue to grow, these facilities serve an important role in helping individuals manage fast-paced and demanding routines while fostering relaxation, community interaction, and overall quality of life. Consequently, the growing urbanization and changing lifestyles is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Disposable Income - The rise in disposable income is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the leisure centers market by 2030. Rising disposable incomes, especially among middle-class and urban consumers, have increased spending on discretionary services such as leisure and wellness activities. With greater financial flexibility, individuals are more inclined to invest in memberships, specialized classes, and premium recreational experiences. This shift is allowing leisure centres to broaden their service portfolios and appeal to a wider and more diverse customer base. Therefore, the rise in disposable income is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Leisure Centers Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fitness and wellness market, the sports and recreation market, the entertainment and leisure market, and the other service types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $21 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising participation in structured fitness and recreational activities, expanding investments in modern leisure infrastructure and smart facility technologies, growing demand for personalized and community-based wellness programs, and higher disposable incomes supporting discretionary spending. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on holistic well-being, active lifestyle adoption, and enhanced customer engagement, fuelling transformative growth within the broader leisure centres and recreational services industry.

The fitness and wellness market is projected to grow by $9 billion, the sports and recreation market by $6 billion, the entertainment and leisure market by $5 billion, and the other service types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

