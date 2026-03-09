Percepta Sweeps 2026 Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service, Winning Seven Honors Across Every Category Entered

“This recognition is a powerful reflection of the culture Karen helped build and the extraordinary commitment of our global teams,” said Monaghan.“Winning in every category we entered speaks to the strength of our strategy - investing in our people, leveraging insight intelligently, and aligning performance to meaningful customer impact. I'm honored to build on that foundation as we continue raising the bar for automotive customer experience worldwide.”

Percepta's 2026 Stevie ® Award Wins:



Gold – Woman of the Year in Customer Service

Karen Gurganious: Elevating Automotive Customer Service Through People-Centered Leadership

Gold – Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year

Perci Perks: Transforming Global Employee Recognition Into a Strategic Culture Engine

Gold – Best Return on Customer Service Investment

Smarter Training, Stronger Returns: Aligning Investment to Customer Impact Gold – Best Use of Customer Insight

Using Customer Insights to Target Empathy Where It Matters Most



Silver – Achievement in Global Customer Service Excellence

From Global Strategy to Local Execution: Delivering Customer Advocacy Without Compromise

Bronze – Customer Service Employer of the Year

Empowering People, Elevating Service: Percepta's Award-Winning Employee Experience Bronze – Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year

Developing Leaders, Driving Performance: Percepta's Award-Winning Leadership Training Practice



The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are widely recognized as the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The 2026 awards were presented during a gala ceremony on March 5 in New York City attended by executives and industry leaders from around the globe.

Percepta's sweep underscores its integrated approach to customer experience - combining strategic workforce investment, data-driven insight, leadership development, and employee recognition to deliver measurable business outcomes and lasting customer advocacy.

