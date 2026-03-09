Y. T. Mihaly Introduces A Mysterious Portal Where Destiny Shifts, Reality Fractures, & One Woman Faces An Unchosen Path

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Yvette T. Mihaly debuts an electrifying science fiction, time-travel adventure with Passage, the first installment in the Slide Series. Earning a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from readers, the novel blends time travel, suspense, and supernatural intrigue into a gripping narrative that challenges the very concept of destiny.

When Melanie is forced down the slide, she has no idea that her life, and the lives of those she loves, are about to shift irrevocably. The portal does more than transport; it alters destiny. It reshapes fate and engulfs the reader into the surreal with unexpected plot twists while challenging the what-if questions about the cosmic unknown.

As the boundaries between past, present, and possibility collide, Melanie becomes part of the enigma itself. Each novel in the series deepens and cultivates consequences and revelations about the slide and its need for self-preservation.

Passage delivers pulse-pounding action while exploring the philosophical tension between predetermined fate and personal agency. Mihaly crafts a layered narrative filled with unexplained phenomena, escalating suspense, and an unexpected love story. Fans of Outlander, Stranger Things, Dark Matter, and Hail Mary will find themselves immersed in the novel where Mihaly touts-fiction is the new reality.

The first novel establishes the Slide Series as a compelling new entry in speculative fiction, combining atmospheric world-building with cinematic intensity. With its blend of spellbinding action and emotional stakes, Passage spurs the question of whether certain fates align across time, or whether time constructs defy destiny altogether.

Yvette T. Mihaly introduces a dynamic heroine and haunting premise that sets the stage for the fast-paced, expansive seven-book series. Mihaly invites you to climb aboard. Read Passage and Escape before the third book, Time Continuum, releases in late March.

