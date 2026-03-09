United States Power Market Size Expected To Grow From 1.35 Thousand GW In 2025 To 1.55 Thousand GW By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"United States Power Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the United States Power Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

The United states power market size is projected to increase from 1.35 Thousand gigawatt in 2025 to 1.55 Thousand gigawatt by 2030, reflecting steady development across generation technologies and grid infrastructure. The United States Power Market Forecast indicates a compound annual growth rate of 2.74% during the forecast period, supported by renewable energy deployment, electrification of transport, and investments in grid resilience.

The United States Power Industry is entering a period of rising electricity demand driven by increasing electric vehicle adoption, expansion of data centers, and greater use of electric heating systems. At the same time, United States Power Market Growth is supported by federal clean energy policies, the retirement of older coal plants, and a stronger focus on grid reliability, with companies combining renewable projects, energy storage, and demand-side management to maintain stable power supply.

United States Power Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Renewable Energy Expansion

One of the most notable United States Power Market Trends is the continued expansion of renewable energy capacity. Supportive federal policies and tax incentives are encouraging utilities and independent power producers to invest in solar and wind projects across the country. This shift is gradually increasing the renewable contribution within the United States Power Market.

Coal Plant Retirements and Capacity Shifts

Another important trend shaping the U nited States Power Industry is the retirement of aging coal power plants. Many utilities are phasing out coal-based generation and replacing it with renewable energy systems combined with energy storage solutions. This transition is helping companies align with environmental regulations while maintaining reliable electricity supply.

Rising Electricity Demand from Electrification

The increasing electrification of transportation and buildings is contributing to growing power demand across the United States Power Market. Electric vehicle adoption and the rising use of heat pumps for heating and cooling are changing electricity consumption patterns. In addition, large data centers operated by technology companies are increasing electricity requirements, creating new demand sources for utilities and power producers.

United States Power Market Breakdown

By Power Source

Thermal Power – Includes coal and natural gas plants that have historically formed the backbone of electricity generation in the United States.

Nuclear Power – Provides stable, low-carbon electricity supply and remains an important component of the energy mix.

Renewable Energy – Includes solar, wind, hydro, and other renewable technologies that are expanding rapidly across many regions.

By End User

Utilities

Commercial and Industrial Users

Residential Consumers

Leading Companies in the United States Power Market

NextEra Energy Inc

Duke Energy Corp

Southern Company

Dominion Energy Inc

Exelon Corporation

Conclusion

The United States Power Market is expected to maintain steady progress as electricity demand gradually rises and the energy mix becomes more diversified. Expanding renewable energy capacity, ongoing grid modernization programs, and shifting electricity consumption patterns are supporting overall United States Power Market Growth. Utilities and developers are increasing investments in renewable generation, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure as part of the broader United States Power Market Forecast.

At the same time, the United States Power Industry continues to focus on maintaining reliability and affordability while moving toward a more balanced generation portfolio. As older power plants are retired and newer technologies are introduced, the United States Power Market Size is projected to expand steadily. Growing demand and infrastructure upgrades will continue to influence the United States Power Market Trends in the coming years.

Industry Related Reports:

Power Generation Technologies Market

The Power Generation Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing global electricity demand and the transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy technologies. Rising investments in renewable power generation, grid modernization, and advancements in power generation infrastructure are also supporting market expansion.

United States Power Transformer Market

The United States Power Transformer Market was valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Market growth is supported by increasing investments in grid modernization, expansion of renewable energy projects, and the need to upgrade aging power transmission infrastructure.

United States Renewable Energy Market

The United States Renewable Energy Market was valued at 507.67 gigawatt in 2025 and is expected to reach 778.78 gigawatt by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is driven by supportive government policies, increasing investments in solar and wind projects, and the rising demand for sustainable and low-carbon energy sources.

