Laundry Appliances Market Forecast To $60.58B By 2031 Highlights Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Models And Expanding Digital Retail Channels

"Laundry Appliances Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the laundry appliances market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Overview of the Global Laundry Appliances Market

According to Mordor Intelligence, the laundry appliances market size is projected to grow from USD 38.40 billion in 2025 to USD 41.43 billion in 2026, and the forecast indicates the sector will reach USD 60.58 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2026 and 2031. Growth in the laundry appliances industry is supported by rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, and stronger demand for energy-efficient home appliances. As urban populations increase, households increasingly rely on automated washing solutions to manage daily routines. These lifestyle changes contribute to steady laundry appliances market growth, especially in regions experiencing expanding middle-income populations.

Another factor shaping the market trends is the growing influence of digital retail platforms. Online sales channels provide consumers with easy product comparisons, reviews, and price transparency. As a result, the laundry appliances market forecast reflects increased participation from both established brands and emerging manufacturers looking to expand their presence across global markets.

Laundry Appliances Market Growth Drivers Shaping Industry Development

Rising Disposable Income and Urban Household Growth

One of the key market trends is the increase in household purchasing power in emerging economies. Rising disposable income allows many households to move from manual washing to automated appliances. This shift contributes directly to market growth, particularly in developing regions where appliance penetration remains relatively low. Urban housing expansion also supports the industry, as new apartments and residential developments often include dedicated laundry spaces. In dense urban environments, compact and multifunctional appliances are becoming more attractive. These factors contribute to growing laundry appliances market forecast and encourage manufacturers to design products suited for smaller living spaces.

Increasing Focus on Energy-Efficient Appliances

Energy efficiency has become a major purchasing factor across the market. Governments and regulators are introducing stricter efficiency standards to reduce electricity consumption and environmental impact. These regulations are encouraging appliance makers to design washing machines and dryers that consume less water and power. As a result, the industry is seeing strong adoption of inverter motors and energy-efficient technologies. Consumers are attracted to appliances that reduce utility bills while maintaining cleaning performance. These developments support continued laundry appliances market size and reinforce the importance of sustainability in product development.

Expanding Role of E-Commerce in Appliance Sales

Another major driver of market trends is the expansion of online retail channels. E-commerce platforms allow customers to explore product features, compare energy ratings, and access user feedback before making purchase decisions. For manufacturers, online platforms provide direct insights into consumer behavior and preferences. This data helps companies adjust product offerings and marketing strategies to capture more laundry appliances market share. As online sales continue to expand globally, digital channels are expected to remain an important contributor to the market forecast.

Government Support for Efficient Appliances

Government incentive programs are also encouraging the adoption of efficient home appliances. Rebates and subsidy programs in several countries support purchases of high-efficiency washers and dryers. These policies help reduce the initial cost barrier for consumers. Such initiatives strengthen the industry by promoting sustainable household equipment while supporting long-term laundry appliances market growth. Over time, these programs encourage replacement demand as consumers upgrade older appliances to newer efficient models.

Laundry Appliances Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Stand-Alone Washing Machines

Stand-Alone Dryers

Combined Washer-Dryers

By Loading Type

Front-Load Appliances

Top-Load Appliances

By Capacity

Below Six Kilograms

Six to Eight Kilograms

Above Eight Kilograms

By Usage

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

By Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business or Direct Sales

Retail and Consumer Channels

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Other regions

Key Players in the Laundry Appliances Market

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AB Electrolux

Conclusion

The long-term outlook for the market remains positive as household appliance adoption continues to expand worldwide. Increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing interest in energy-efficient appliances are supporting steady market growth across residential and commercial sectors.

Looking ahead, the laundry appliances market size is expected to expand as manufacturers continue introducing efficient and space-saving models designed for modern households. With strong demand from both developed and emerging markets, the market share of global brands will likely evolve as companies compete to meet consumer expectations and maintain their position within the global industry.

