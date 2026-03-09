T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 90+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



In February 2026- The Lymphoma Academic Research Organization initiated a study is to generate exploratory data on new drugs or combination of drugs to treat refractory/relapse peripheral T-cells lymphoma to better identify the population of interest and design future correct clinical trials.

In February 2026- Seagen announced a phase 2 clinical trial will study brentuximab vedotin with CHP to find out if the drugs work for people who have certain types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). It will also find out what side effects occur when brentuximab vedotin and CHP are used together. A side effect is anything the drugs do besides treating cancer. CHP is a type of chemotherapy that uses three drugs (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone). CHP is approved by the FDA to treat certain types of PTCL.

In February 2026- Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd initiated a Phase IIa Clinical Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of Purinostat Mesylate for Injection for the Treatment of Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

In February 2026- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute conducted a phase II study is designed to determine the clinical efficacy of PD-1 blockade, using the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody pembrolizumab (MK-3475), administered as consolidation therapy after autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL) or peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in 1st remission.

The leading T-Cell Lymphoma Companies such as Soligenix, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma, Innate Pharma, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ViGenCell Inc., Affimed GmbH, MediSix Therapeutics, Dialectic Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. and others. Promising T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies such as Roginolisib, golcadomide, azacytidine, LIS1, Alemtuzumab (Campath-1H), Mogamulizumab, DA-EPOCH Protocol, CHOEP protocol, Duvelisib, BMS-986369, E7777, Brentuximab vedotin, Enasidenib, Rituximab, Lenalidomide and others.

T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

T-cell lymphomas are the uncommon and rare subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphomas that can develop in lymphoid tissues such as the lymph nodes and spleen, or outside of lymphoid tissues (i.e., gastrointestinal tract, liver, nasal cavity, skin, and others). This disease group has a poor prognosis compared to their B-cell counterpart. Most T-cell lymphomas develop from mature T cells. They usually affect adults, typically in people in their mid-60s. They are more common in men than in women. Occasionally, T-cell lymphoma can develop from immature T cells. This is known as T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. It tends to affect children and young adults. There are many types of T-cell lymphoma, including T-lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukemia, Peripheral T-cell lymphomas, Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, among others.

T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

SGX 301: Soligenix

SGX301 (HyBryte/ synthetic hypericin) is a novel, first-in-class photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for activation. SGX301 is a photodynamic topical therapy using a hypericin ointment activated by visible light which is intended for patients managing early stage CTCL disease progression. HyBryte has been granted both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation in the US, Orphan Drug designation in Europe and Promising Innovative Medicine designation by the UK Health Authority. The company has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA)for HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Sugemalimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals

Sugemalimab is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody discovered by CStone. As a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, sugemalimab mirrors the natural G-type immunoglobulin 4 (IgG4) human antibody, which reduces the risk of immunogenicity and potential toxicities in patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs. In September 2022, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for sugemalimab in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (R/R ENKTL).

IMC-001: ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

IMC-001 (STI-3031) is a fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 type monoclonal antibody that has shown promising results in terms of safety and efficacy in the dose-escalation first-in-human study although the patients were heavily pretreated. IgG1 type antibody targeting PD-L1 on tumor enables unique combinations, such as with an NK cell-based therapy, unique in its property among other PD-1/PD-L1 targeting agents. The drug is in Phase II for the treatment of NK/T-cell lymphoma.

Tolinapant: Astex Pharmaceuticals

Tolinapant (ASTX660) is a potent, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (cIAP1/2 and XIAP). Tolinapant has a unique IAP antagonist molecular profile and has been shown to exert its activity through both IAP antagonism and via an immune-related mechanism. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II (NCT05403450) for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

CPI-818: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CPI-818 is an oral, small molecular drug that selectively inhibits ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) and has the potential to provide a platform opportunity with broad applicability across lymphomas, solid tumors and autoimmune/allergic diseases. The optimal dose of CPI-818 has the potential to induce the activation, differentiation and expansion of T cells to TH1 helper cells while blocking the deployment of TH2 cells (TH1 skewing). Corvus and its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals are conducting a Phase I trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers and efficacy.

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryT-cell Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentT-cell Lymphoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)SGX 301: SoligenixMid Stage Products (Phase II)IMC-001: ImmuneOncia TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Tolinapant: Astex PharmaceuticalsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsT-cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesT-cell Lymphoma Key ProductsT-cell Lymphoma Unmet NeedsT-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and BarriersT-cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionT-cell Lymphoma Analyst ViewsT-cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

