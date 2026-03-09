T-Cell Malignancies Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 75+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in T-Cell Malignancies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Report



On March 04, 2026- Celgene conducted a study for the long-term follow-up (LTFU) of safety and efficacy for all pediatric and adult participants exposed to Gene-modified (GM) T-cell therapy participating in a previous Celgene sponsored or Celgene alliance partner sponsored study. Participants who received at least one infusion of GM T cells will be asked to enroll in this LTFU protocol upon either premature discontinuation from, or completion of the prior parent treatment protocol.

DelveInsight's T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for T-Cell Malignancies treatment.

The T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the T-Cell Malignancies.

T-Cell Malignancies Overview

T-cell malignancies are a diverse and aggressive group of hematologic cancers resulting from the clonal expansion of T lymphocytes at various stages of development. This group includes peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL), adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL), and natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTCL). These malignancies are characterized by significant biological and clinical heterogeneity, geographic variation in prevalence, and generally poor prognoses, particularly in relapsed or refractory cases. Their pathogenesis involves complex genetic and epigenetic alterations, including mutations in genes such as TP53, IDH2, and DNMT3A, as well as dysregulated T-cell receptor signaling. Despite advances in chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation, outcomes remain limited, prompting growing interest in novel approaches such as targeted therapies, monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and CAR T-cell therapies. However, progress is hindered by the rarity and heterogeneity of these cancers, highlighting the need for biomarker-driven strategies and collaborative research.

T-Cell Malignancies Emerging Drugs

HyBryte: Soligenix

HyBryte (research name SGX301) is a novel, first-in-class, photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. The active ingredient in HyBryte is synthetic hypericin, a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions that is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by safe, visible light approximately 24 hours later. The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of penetrating more deeply into the skin (much more so than ultraviolet light) and therefore potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions. This treatment approach avoids the risk of secondary malignancies (including melanoma) inherent with the frequently employed DNA-damaging drugs and other phototherapy that are dependent on ultraviolet exposure. Combined with photoactivation, hypericin has demonstrated significant anti-proliferative effects on activated normal human lymphoid cells and inhibited growth of malignant T-cells isolated from CTCL patients. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of T-cell Malignancies.

MB 105: March Biosciences Inc.

MB-105 is an orphan-drug designated, first-in-class autologous CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy in development for CD5-positive hematologic malignancies, including T-cell lymphoma (TCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and other CD5+ B cell non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (B-NHL) indications. The therapy employs a proprietary CAR design that enables selective targeting of malignant cells while preserving normal T-cell function. Early clinical results suggest safety, efficacy, and durability of the product. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of T-cell Malignancies.

HH2853: Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd.

HH2853 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor targeting EZH1/2. In preclinical studies, HH2853 significantly reduced overall H3K27me3 level in cells, and exhibited potent anti-tumor activity against peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) harboring EZH2 mutation, and various solid tumor models harboring mutations in the subunits of SWI/SNF complex both in vitro and in vivo. Clinical data has shown that HH2853 has good safety and pharmacokinetic characteristics, and has demonstrated preliminary efficacy in multiple doses of multiple tumor types. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of T-cell Malignancies.

ONO-4685: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

ONO-4685 is an investigational anti-PD-1/CD3 bispecific antibody, which binds specifically to human PD-1 and CD3 being developed as a potential treatment of both autoimmune diseases and hematologic malignancies. PD-1 is an inhibitory receptor specifically expressed and increased on activated T and B cells. In addition, PD-1 is expressed on malignant T-cells in some subtypes of Tcell lymphomas. CD3 is a component protein of the T-cell receptor. CD3-bispecific antibody therapy is one of cancer immunotherapy approaches and engages T-cells with malignant cells, consequently inducing anti-tumor activity. Based upon the non-clinical study data, ONO-4685 has the potential to be active against T-cell lymphomas. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of T-cell Malignancies.

The T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of T-Cell Malignancies with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for T-Cell Malignancies Treatment.

T-Cell Malignancies Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

T-Cell Malignancies Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the T-Cell Malignancies market

T-Cell Malignancies Companies

Soligenix, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Soligenix, March Biosciences Inc., Prescient Therapeutics, Ltd., Innate Pharma, Xenothera, Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, SciTech Development, Inc., Dren Bio and others.

T-Cell Malignancies pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

T-Cell Malignancies Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

T-Cell Malignancies Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination T-Cell Malignancies Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryT-cell Malignancies: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentT-cell Malignancies – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)HyBryte: SoligenixMid Stage Products (Phase II)MB 105: March Biosciences Inc.Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)ONO-4685: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. LtdPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsT-cell Malignancies Key CompaniesT-cell Malignancies Key ProductsT-cell Malignancies Unmet NeedsT-cell Malignancies Market Drivers and BarriersT-cell Malignancies Future Perspectives and ConclusionT-cell Malignancies Analyst ViewsT-cell Malignancies Key CompaniesAppendix

