Wet-AMD Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 60+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Wet-AMD Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 60+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Wet-AMD pipeline landscape. It covers the Wet-AMD Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Wet-AMD Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Wet-AMD Pipeline Report



On March 05, 2026, Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd announced a Phase III, randomized, open-label, active-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subretinal injection of LX102 in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The study will evaluate a single subretinal injection of LX102 compared to an active comparator. The primary endpoint of this study is the mean change from D0 in BCVA based on an average at weeks 40 and 48.

On March 03, 2026, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated a phase 3 randomized, double -masked study comparing the efficacy of EYP-1901 against Aflibercept.

DelveInsight's Wet-AMD Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Wet-AMD treatment.

The leading Wet-AMD Companies such as Sylentis, Molecular Partners, Sam Chun Dang Pharm, Generium, Alvotech, Adverum Biotechnologies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Exonate and others. Promising Wet-AMD Therapies such as NT-101 0.05 mM, AVT06, RGX-314, ABP 938, Aflibercept, HX9428 tablet, FT-003, Ranibizumab, Tarcocimab Tedromer, LFG316 and others.

The Wet-AMD Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Wet-AMD Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Wet-AMD.

Wet-AMD Overview

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a chronic eye disease that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. It is a more severe form of AMD compared to the dry type and progresses rapidly, leading to significant vision loss if untreated. Wet AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the macula, leaking blood or fluid, which disrupts retinal function and causes scarring. This condition primarily affects older adults, usually over the age of 50, and is a leading cause of central vision loss in this age group.

Wet-AMD Emerging Drugs Profile

RGX-314: REGENXBIO

RGX-314 is a one-time subretinal treatment that includes the NAV AAV8 vector containing a gene encoding for a monoclonal antibody fragment. The expressed protein is designed to neutralize vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) activity, modifying the pathway for the formation of new leaky blood vessels and retinal fluid accumulation. RGX-314 is being developed as a potentially one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other additional chronic retinal conditions treated with anti-VEGF. REGENXBIO is advancing research in two separate routes of administration of RGX-314 to the eye, through a standardized subretinal delivery procedure as well as delivery to the suprachoroidal space. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

CLS-AX: Clearside Biomedical

CLS‐AX is a proprietary axitinib injectable suspension delivered via Clearside's suprachoroidal space (SCS) Microinjector®, designed as a long-acting treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). It's a potent, pan‐VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that offers targeted, durable delivery behind the retina, potentially reducing injection frequency while maintaining stable visual acuity. CLS‐AX has demonstrated positive safety and efficacy in Phase IIb (ODYSSEY) results and is currently being advanced toward a Phase III development program

SYL1801: Sylentis

SYL1801 is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) in the non-clinical research phase. This siRNA, by means of mechanism of action based on RNA interference (RNAi), inhibits the synthesis of NRARP (Notch-regulated ankyrin repeat-containing protein). NRARP is directly involved in the pathophysiology of choroidal neovascularization, i.e. the abnormal formation of new vessels from the choroid into the retina. It is a common hallmark of several retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or diabetic retinopathy (DR). During angiogenesis (new vessel formation), NRARP integrates the Notch and Wnt signaling pathways by controlling stalk cell proliferation to stabilize new endothelial cell connections. Currently the drug in in Phase II stage of its treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD).

IBI 333: Innovent Biologics

IBI‐333 is an investigational bispecific fusion protein developed by Innovent Biologics targeting both VEGF‐A and VEGF‐C. It's currently in Phase I trials (for neovascular age‐related macular degeneration), where it is delivered via intravitreal injection to block dual angiogenic pathways and potentially overcome resistance seen with VEGF‐A monotherapy. Currently the drug in in Phase I stage of its treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD).

The Wet-AMD Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Wet-AMD with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Wet-AMD Treatment.

Wet-AMD Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Wet-AMD Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Wet-AMD market.

Wet-AMD Companies

Sylentis, Molecular Partners, Sam Chun Dang Pharm, Generium, Alvotech, Adverum Biotechnologies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Exonate and others.

Wet-AMD Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Wet-AMD Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Wet-AMD Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Wet-AMD Companies- Sylentis, Molecular Partners, Sam Chun Dang Pharm, Generium, Alvotech, Adverum Biotechnologies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Exonate and others.

Wet-AMD Therapies- NT-101 0.05 mM, AVT06, RGX-314, ABP 938, Aflibercept, HX9428 tablet, FT-003, Ranibizumab, Tarcocimab Tedromer, LFG316 and others.

Wet-AMD Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Wet-AMD Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)RGX-314: REGENXBIODrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)SYL1801: SylentisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)IBI 333: Innovent BiologicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD) Key CompaniesWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD) Key ProductsWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD)- Unmet NeedsWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD)- Market Drivers and BarriersWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD) Analyst ViewsWet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD) Key CompaniesAppendix

