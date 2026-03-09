Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 10+ Pharma Companies Progress Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight Apnimed, Respirerx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sleep Apnea – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's "Sleep Apnea – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies, Apnimed, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, and others, developing pipeline drugs in the Sleep Apnea pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's "Sleep Apnea – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies developing 14+ pipeline drugs in the Sleep Apnea pipeline landscape. It covers the Sleep Apnea pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



In December 2025, Incannex Healthcare received FDA Fast Track designation for IHL-42X (dronabinol + acetazolamide) in OSA, supported by Phase 2 RePOSA trial results showing up to 83% AHI reduction.

In October 2025, Apnimed presented additional Phase 3 data from SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials for AD109 at CHEST 2025, showing improvements in AHI, ODI, and hypoxic burden.

In August 2025, FDA approved Nyxoah's Genio hypoglossal nerve stimulation system for moderate-to-severe OSA patients with AHI 15-65, based on the DREAM trial.

The leading Sleep Apnea companies include Apnimed, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, and others developing innovative therapeutic approaches.

Promising Sleep Apnea therapies include AD109, Dronabinol, GAL-475, and others targeting novel mechanisms to address obstructive and central sleep apnea.

AD109 by Apnimed is in Phase III clinical trials, representing the most advanced investigational oral therapy designed to target neuromuscular dysfunction in obstructive sleep apnea patients. The pipeline features diverse therapeutic approaches including neuromuscular modulators, cannabinoid-based therapies, and peripheral chemoreception modulators.

Sleep Apnea Emerging Drugs Profile

AD109: Apnimed

AD109 is an investigational oral therapy designed to target the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction in people living with mild, moderate, and severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This novel treatment targets the hypoglossal motor nucleus (HMN) to increase signals in the upper airway dilator muscles during sleep to limit or prevent airway collapse. It is a potential first-in-class, novel, investigational combination dosed once daily at bedtime, designed to treat OSA patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity. AD109 combines a novel selective antimuscarinic (aroxybutynin) with a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (atomoxetine). AD109 targets key neurological pathways in OSA that activate upper airway dilator muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. AD109 has the potential to become a safe, effective, and convenient treatment for OSA, addressing some of the key limitations of current standard of care treatments that can be poorly tolerated (e.g., CPAP and oral devices) and/or invasive (e.g., surgery or implanted devices). Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Dronabinol: RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

Dronabinol is a synthetic form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in cannabis, primarily used to treat nausea, vomiting, and appetite loss. Research has shown potential for dronabinol in treating sleep apnea by stimulating the body's endocannabinoid receptors, which may help reduce apnea episodes and stabilize breathing during sleep. While not yet FDA-approved for sleep apnea, clinical studies suggest it could be beneficial in managing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) symptoms. The drug's mechanism involves modulating respiratory control centers and upper airway muscle tone, potentially reducing the frequency and severity of apneic events during sleep. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Sleep Apnea.

GAL-475: Neurim Pharmaceuticals

GAL-475 is a novel therapeutic agent for the treatment of sleep apnea syndromes. In a series of in vitro and in vivo studies in various animal models it demonstrated improvements in sleep apnea indices with reductions in both the frequency and severity of events, without stimulating minute ventilation or disturbing sleep. Preclinical pharmacology studies with GAL-475 suggest that the compound acts predominantly as a peripheral chemoreception modulator, and indicate that the compound is effective in increasing respiratory drive to the upper airways and ameliorating obstructive apneas and their attendant sequelae in rodent models of obstructive apnea at relatively low plasma levels. The primary site of action for GAL-475 appears to be at the level of the carotid body, a peripheral polymodal chemosensory organ, located at the carotid bifurcation, responsible for sensing changes in partial pressures of O2, CO2 or pH, and activating the brainstem respiratory center to produce hyperventilation. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Sleep Apnea.

The Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Sleep Apnea, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Sleep Apnea treatment.

Sleep Apnea companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Sleep Apnea drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Sleep Apnea market.

Sleep Apnea Companies

There are approximately 10+ key companies, such as Apnimed, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, and others, developing therapies for Sleep Apnea, with Apnimed having its Sleep Apnea drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's Sleep Apnea pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Sleep Apnea products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Sleep Apnea companies: Apnimed, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, and others

Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109, Dronabinol, GAL-475, and others

Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

