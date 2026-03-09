Thyroid Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 50+ Pharma Companies Progress Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight Chia Tai Tianqing, Genentech, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Thyroid Cancer – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's "Thyroid Cancer – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies, such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Genentech, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, AffyImmune, Suzhou Zelgen, Suzhou NeuPharma, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, and others, developing pipeline drugs in the Thyroid Cancer pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's "Thyroid Cancer – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies developing 51+ pipeline drugs in the Thyroid Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Thyroid Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report



In January 2026, Lantheus Holdings acquired Evergreen Theragnostics for USD 1 billion to secure radioligand manufacturing capacity relevant to thyroid cancer therapeutics.

In January 2026, GSK acquired IDRx for USD 1.15 billion, adding precision kinase assets that complement thyroid cancer pipeline development.

In March 2025, the FDA granted full approval to Cabozantinib for advanced neuroendocrine tumors, expanding its footprint in thyroid-related oncology indications.

In July 2025, Fore Biotherapeutics announced evaluation of plixorafenib efficacy and safety in participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring BRAF fusions, or in participants with rare BRAF V600-mutated thyroid tumors.

In July 2025, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. conducted a Phase 2 study to determine the confirmed Overall Response Rate of repotrectinib in advanced solid tumors including thyroid cancer that harbor ROS1, NTRK1, NTRK2, or NTRK3 gene rearrangements.

The leading Thyroid Cancer companies include Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Genentech, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suzhou NeuPharma, AstraZeneca, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Roche, Advenchen Laboratories, Novartis, Eli Lilly, and others. Promising Thyroid Cancer therapies include AL2846, Vemurafenib, A400, AIC100, Selpercatinib, Cabozantinib, Vandetanib, Lenvatinib, Dabrafenib plus Trametinib, Pralsetinib, rhTSH, RX208, and others.

Thyroid Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

AL2846: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

AL-2846 is an investigational small-molecule kinase inhibitor developed by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. It targets receptor protein-tyrosine kinases, aiming to block cancer cell growth and proliferation. The drug works by inhibiting multiple kinase pathways involved in tumor cell survival, angiogenesis, and metastasis. The current trials are focused on its use in iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (both alone and in combination with other therapies), neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), and pancreatic cancer. By targeting these critical pathways, AL-2846 demonstrates potential to control disease progression in patients who have exhausted standard treatment options. The drug is being evaluated under Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Thyroid Cancer.

Vemurafenib: Genentech

Vemurafenib (Zelboraf) is an oral, small molecule, BRAF kinase inhibitor specifically designed to target the V600E mutation in the BRAF gene. The BRAF protein is a key component of the RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK pathway involved in normal cell growth and survival. Mutations that keep the BRAF protein in an active state may cause excessive pathway signaling, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and survival. Vemurafenib is designed to block the mutant BRAF protein, thereby interrupting the oncogenic signaling cascade. By selectively inhibiting this mutation, the drug may kill the cancer cells carrying the mutation and/or stop the tumor from growing. This targeted approach offers potential benefits for patients with BRAF V600E-mutated thyroid cancer, particularly those with radioactive iodine-refractory disease. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Thyroid Cancer.

A400: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical

A400/EP0031 (KL590586 Capsules) is a new generation of selective RET small molecule kinase inhibitor (SRI) with extensive activity against RET gene fusion and mutations, and has the potential to overcome first-generation SRI resistance. The drug is specifically designed to address the limitations of earlier RET inhibitors, offering improved potency and selectivity. In preclinical studies, A400/EP0031 showed good inhibitory activity against RET kinase in vitro and in vivo, and also demonstrated good blood-brain barrier penetration in animal models, suggesting potential efficacy in treating brain metastases. Ellipses, a UK based international drug development company, was granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize A400 outside Greater China and certain Asian countries. This collaboration expands the global reach of this promising therapeutic candidate. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Thyroid Cancer.

AIC100: AffyImmune Therapeutics

AIC100 is an affinity-tuned, third-generation CAR-T cell therapy engineered to target ICAM-1 on advanced thyroid cancers, including anaplastic (ATC) and poorly differentiated (PDTC) types. ICAM-1, found on the surface of cancer cells, acts as a binding site for LFA-1 on AIC100 CAR T cells, facilitating their recognition and destruction of malignant cells. This innovative approach harnesses the patient's own immune system to specifically target and eliminate cancer cells expressing ICAM-1. AIC100 also expresses SSTR2 for real-time monitoring of CAR T cell distribution and activity using medical imaging techniques. Preclinical studies demonstrate that AIC100 induces robust and enduring tumor eradication without toxicity-related relapse or fatality in various solid tumor models. Studies also suggest the potential for combination with anti-PD-1 therapies to enhance anti-tumor efficacy. AffyImmune has chosen anaplastic and advanced differentiated thyroid cancers as the initial indication for AIC100 and has received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designations from the FDA. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Thyroid Cancer.

The Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Thyroid Cancer, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Thyroid Cancer treatment.

Thyroid Cancer companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Thyroid Cancer drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Thyroid Cancer market.

Thyroid Cancer Companies

There are 50+ key companies, such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Genentech, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suzhou NeuPharma, AstraZeneca, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Roche, Advenchen Laboratories, Novartis, Eli Lilly, and others, developing therapies for Thyroid Cancer, with Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. having its Thyroid Cancer drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's Thyroid Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Thyroid Cancer products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Thyroid Cancer companies: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Genentech, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suzhou NeuPharma, AstraZeneca, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Roche, Advenchen Laboratories, and others

Thyroid Cancer Therapies: AL2846, Vemurafenib, A400, AIC100, Selpercatinib, Cabozantinib, Vandetanib, Lenvatinib, Dabrafenib plus Trametinib, Pralsetinib, rhTSH, RX208, and others

Thyroid Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Thyroid Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

