Mindstir Media Named #1 Among Self-Publishing Companies For Authors In 2026 By Nerdbot

MENAFN - GetNews) MindStir Media, a leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services, has been ranked #1 among self-publishing companies for authors in 2026 by the popular entertainment and technology website Nerdbot.

In its annual industry roundup, Top 10 Self-Publishing Companies for Authors in 2026, Nerdbot placed MindStir Media at the top of its list, highlighting the company's guided publishing model and comprehensive author support. The full ranking can be viewed here:

According to the article, MindStir Media stands out because it combines professional publishing standards with hands-on guidance through every stage of the publishing process-from editing and design to production, distribution, and marketing.

“Being named the top self-publishing company by Nerdbot is an incredible honor,” said J.J. Hebert, founder and CEO of MindStir Media.“Our goal has always been to empower authors with professional publishing support while allowing them to maintain creative control and ownership of their work. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the success of the authors we serve.”

Nerdbot noted that MindStir Media's structured publishing approach allows authors to focus on their message while experienced professionals manage the technical and production aspects of the book. The company's emphasis on quality presentation and long-term positioning has made it a popular choice for entrepreneurs, executives, and serious authors seeking a professional publishing experience.

Founded in 2009, MindStir Media has helped authors publish bestselling and award-winning books across numerous genres. The company offers a full suite of publishing and marketing services, including professional editing, cover design, global distribution, and strategic promotional campaigns.

With its #1 ranking from Nerdbot, MindStir Media continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading force among self-publishing companies and a trusted partner for authors worldwide.

About MindStir Media

MindStir Media is a full-service self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. The company provides editing, design, production, distribution, and promotional services for authors worldwide, helping writers publish professionally while retaining creative control and rights to their work.