Manhattan Book Group Ranked #1 Book Publisher In New York City By Techbullion

Manhattan Book Group has been ranked the #1 book publisher in New York City by leading business and technology publication TechBullion. The recognition appears in TechBullion's feature highlighting the top publishing companies operating in the city, where Manhattan Book Group earned the top position for its author-focused publishing model and full-service approach.

The ranking appears in TechBullion's article,“Top NYC Book Publishing Companies,” which evaluates publishers based on factors such as quality of publishing services, author support, innovation, and overall industry reputation. The full list can be viewed here:

Manhattan Book Group stood out among competitors for its ability to blend the strengths of traditional publishing with the flexibility and creative control authors expect from modern publishing models. The company provides professional editorial development, custom cover design, global distribution, and strategic marketing support for authors seeking a high-quality publishing experience.

Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, Manhattan Book Group has built a reputation for helping writers bring professional books to market while maintaining greater ownership and involvement in the publishing process. The company has worked with authors across numerous genres and continues to expand its services to support both emerging and established writers.

“Being recognized as the number one book publisher in New York City by TechBullion is a tremendous honor,” said J.J. Hebert, CEO of Manhattan Book Group.“Our goal has always been to give authors a better publishing experience-one that combines professional publishing expertise with transparency, collaboration, and meaningful marketing support.”

New York City has long been considered the epicenter of the global publishing industry, making the distinction particularly meaningful. Manhattan Book Group's top placement highlights the company's growing influence within the evolving publishing landscape and its continued commitment to helping authors succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Authors interested in learning more about Manhattan Book Group's publishing programs can visit the company's website to explore its editorial, production, marketing, and distribution services.

About Manhattan Book Group

Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based publishing company dedicated to helping authors produce and launch high-quality books. By combining professional publishing services with a collaborative and author-focused approach, the company empowers writers to bring their stories to life while maintaining creative control and long-term publishing success.