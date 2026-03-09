From 4 Ticks A Day To Zero Pet Owners Report Remarkable Results With DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dog wearing DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar outdoors - zero ticks reported by pet owners at DewelPro"DewelPro's plant-based herbal collar is delivering real-world flea and tick protection that pet owners say outperforms the chemical treatments they left behind.

New York, NY - March 9, 2026 - Sara Megson wasn't looking for a miracle. She was looking for something that worked. Her dogs were picking up ticks at an alarming rate - at least four a day - despite conventional treatments. After switching to the DEWEL Flea & Tick Collar, the results were immediate and unambiguous. Zero ticks. Not fewer ticks. Zero. Her experience isn't an isolated case. Across thousands of verified purchases at DewelPro since May 2019, pet owners are reporting the same outcome - a plant-based collar that doesn't just reduce flea and tick exposure, it eliminates it.

The consistency of these results points directly to the mechanism behind the DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar. Unlike chemical treatments that kill fleas and ticks on contact after they've already reached the dog, DEWELPRO 's formula works at the point of detection - disrupting the aromatic sensory receptors that fleas and ticks use to locate their host. Without that signal, pests cannot navigate to the dog in the first place. No landing. No biting. No infestation. For pet owners like Sara who were pulling multiple ticks off their dogs every single day, the shift from chemical treatment to preventative plant-based protection wasn't just a lifestyle choice - it was the only result that actually changed their reality.

"We were pulling at least 4 ticks a day off the dogs," said Sara Megson, a verified DewelPro customer. "Since the collars were placed on the dogs, we have had zero ticks. Very happy."

What makes Sara's result significant beyond her personal experience is what it represents across DEWELPRO's customer base. The DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar launched in May 2019, specifically for pet owners in high-exposure environments - wooded areas, rural properties, parks, and outdoor-heavy lifestyles where conventional monthly treatments were proving insufficient or chemically burdensome. Nearly seven years of real-world data from those environments tells the same story Sara's review tells. Dogs that were constantly exposed to ticks and fleas are now going full seasons without a single pest detected - not because the chemical load increased, but because the mechanism changed entirely.

The DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar uses a TPE base infused with 5 plant-derived essential oils - Cinnamon Oil (5%), Eucalyptus Oil (5%), Linaloe Oil (6%), Lavender Oil (3%), and Lemon Eucalyptus (3%) - calibrated for continuous slow release across 8 full months. The collar is water-resistant for active dogs, adjustable for all breeds and sizes, and safe for dogs 8 weeks and older. No synthetic pesticides. No nerve-toxins. No monthly chemical absorption through the skin. One collar, placed once, provides continuous invisible protection for the entire season and beyond.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet industry spending in the United States exceeded $147 billion in 2023, with natural and organic pet products representing the fastest-growing segment. The demand driving that growth isn't abstract - it's pet owners like Sara Megson who tried the chemical options, watched them underperform, and found in DEWELPRO a solution that delivered where everything else fell short. For households pulling four ticks a day off their dogs, the conversation about natural versus chemical protection ends the moment the results speak for themselves.

The DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar is available exclusively at DewelPro, starting at $24.97 for a single collar providing 8 full months of protection. The 3-pack is available at $59.94 - saving $25, including free shipping, and delivering 24 months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection at just $1.66 per month. For pet owners currently pulling ticks off their dogs daily, the math and the results point to the same place.

Founded in May 2019, DEWELPRO is a plant-based pet protection brand dedicated to replacing synthetic chemical flea treatments with plant-derived alternatives that are safer for dogs, safer for families, and safer for the home. Nearly seven years of trust, thousands of dogs protected, and zero synthetic pesticides - that is the DEWELPRO record. For more information, visit .