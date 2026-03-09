MENAFN - GetNews)



"Multiple DEWEL Flea Collars - repeat customers at DewelPro reorder every season for continuous plant-based flea and tick protection"DewelPro's DEWEL Flea Collar has built a repeat-customer base that speaks louder than any marketing campaign-pet owners who tried it once and have never used anything else since.

Chicago, IL - March 9, 2026 - Donna Kates describes her latest purchase in four words: "This is a re-order." No elaboration needed. Patricia West buys the DEWEL Flea Collar every season - for her own dogs and her daughter's. Jaci N has placed multiple orders and keeps coming back not just for the product but for the service reliability that makes reordering effortless. Three customers, three different households, three different dogs - and one consistent behavior that tells the most honest story in natural pet protection. They keep coming back to DewelPro. Not because they have to. Because the DEWEL Flea & Tick Prevention Dog Collar keeps delivering the results that made them switch in the first place.

Repeat purchasing behavior is the metric that separates products that work from products that merely promise. In the flea and tick category - where seasonal urgency drives first-time purchases, and disappointment drives abandonment - a loyal reorder customer base is extraordinarily difficult to build. It requires a product that delivers consistently across multiple seasons, multiple dogs, and multiple household situations. It requires a brand that fulfills reliably enough that reordering feels automatic rather than deliberate. And it requires a result so dependable that the thought of switching back to a chemical alternative never genuinely occurs to the customer. DEWELPRO has been building that customer base since May 2019 - and nearly seven years later, the reorder pattern it established in its first season is still the defining characteristic of its relationship with the pet owners who found it.

"This is a re-order," said Donna Kates, a verified DewelPro customer. "I have always been happy with this product."

The simplicity of Donna Kates' review is its power. No comparison to a previous product. No detailed breakdown of results. Just a happy returning customer, has always been happy, and came back. That pattern - replicated across thousands of DewelPro customers since May 2019 - is what brand loyalty looks like when it's built on product performance rather than marketing spend.

"I'm really glad I stumbled upon this company," said Jaci N, a verified DewelPro customer. "I was leary the first order, but I received my order quickly. I have now ordered multiple times, and each time they are efficient and quickly send your items. The product seems to work well on my Golden Retriever with sensitive skin. She has zero reaction to this flea collar, and I haven't noticed any bugs."

Jaci N's reorder story adds a dimension beyond product performance - it's a loyalty built on the complete customer experience. Initial skepticism was overcome by fast fulfillment. Consistent service reliability across multiple orders. A product that delivered for a sensitive dog without a single reaction. The combination of those factors is what transforms a first-time buyer into a repeat customer and a repeat customer into a brand advocate. For DEWELPRO, that transformation has been happening consistently since May 2019 - one order, one season, one dog at a time.

The science behind why the DEWEL Flea Collar earns that repeat loyalty is rooted in the consistency of its formula. The collar uses a TPE base infused with 5 plant-derived essential oils - Cinnamon Oil (5%), Eucalyptus Oil (5%), Linaloe Oil (6%), Lavender Oil (3%), and Lemon Eucalyptus (3%) - calibrated for continuous slow release across 8 full months. The same formula. The same mechanism. The same result every season. Unlike chemical treatments that require monthly reapplication and carry the risk of diminishing tolerance in sensitive animals, the DEWEL Flea Collar delivers the same protective barrier from the first day of wear to the last - which is exactly why pet owners who try it once keep coming back to DewelPro season after season.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet industry spending in the United States exceeded $147 billion in 2023, with natural and organic pet products representing the fastest-growing segment of that market. Within that growth, customer retention is the metric that determines which brands build lasting category authority and which ones capture a single season before being replaced. DEWELPRO's reorder rate - built since May 2019 on nearly seven years of consistent product performance and reliable fulfillment - represents the kind of retention that no advertising budget can manufacture. It is earned one flea-free season at a time, one happy customer at a time, one effortless reorder at a time.

The DEWEL Flea Collar is available exclusively at DewelPro, starting at $24.97 for a single collar providing 8 full months of protection. The 3-pack is available at $59.94 - saving $25, including free shipping, and delivering 24 months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection at just $1.66 per month. For pet owners ready to make the switch and never look back, DewelPro has been waiting since May 2019.

Founded in May 2019, DEWELPRO is a plant-based pet protection brand dedicated to replacing synthetic chemical flea treatments with plant-derived alternatives that are safer for dogs, safer for families, and safer for the home. Nearly seven years of trust, thousands of dogs protected, and zero synthetic pesticides - that is the DEWELPRO record. For more information, visit .