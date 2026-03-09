MENAFN - GetNews)



"DEWEL Flea Collar - $1.66 a Month vs $400 Prescription Flea Medications | DewelPro"DewelPro's plant-based DEWEL Flea Collar delivers 8 months of continuous flea and tick protection for $24.97 - a fraction of the cost of chemical alternatives that come with pesticide warnings, nerve-toxin risks, and monthly reapplication.

Los Angeles, CA - March 9, 2026 - The conversation about natural versus chemical flea protection has always been framed as a tradeoff - better for your dog but more expensive, or safer but less effective. DEWELPRO has been dismantling both assumptions since May 2019. The DEWEL Flea Collar delivers 8 full months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection for $24.97. The 3-pack delivers 24 months at $59.94 - just $1.66 per month per collar. Veterinary chemical treatments run $300–$500 per dog per year. Prescription flea medications run $200–$400. The math doesn't require a calculator. For pet owners who assumed chemical-free protection was the premium option, nearly seven years of pricing at DewelPro suggests the assumption was exactly backwards.

The cost gap between the DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar for Small & Large Dogs and conventional chemical flea treatments isn't a marginal difference - it's a category-level pricing disparity that the flea treatment industry has never been forced to address because the natural alternative never performed well enough to make the comparison relevant. DEWELPRO changed that in May 2019. A plant-based collar that delivers zero fleas, zero ticks, and zero chemical exposure for 8 full months at $24.97 doesn't just compete with prescription flea medications on safety - it makes them look unreasonable on price. Robert Robinson, a verified DewelPro customer who has used the DEWEL Flea Collar for three years, has noted that the price has increased since he first purchased it - and he still keeps reordering. That behavior - price sensitivity acknowledged, loyalty maintained - is the most honest cost-effectiveness endorsement any product can receive.

"These flea and tick collars are natural and safe," said Robert Robinson, a verified DewelPro customer. "We have used them for 3 years and prefer them over more dangerous chemical flea and tick techniques. They fit our 70-pound dog well."

The full cost picture of conventional chemical flea treatments extends well beyond the sticker price of the treatment itself. Monthly spot-on treatments require veterinary consultations for prescription access, adding appointment costs to the annual total. Adverse reactions and skin sensitivities - documented side effects of synthetic pesticide treatments in sensitive animals - generate additional veterinary visits and treatment costs. For multi-dog households managing two or three animals on monthly chemical treatments simultaneously, the annual flea prevention budget routinely exceeds $1,000 before a single adverse reaction is factored in. The DEWEL Flea Collar 3-pack from DewelPro covers three dogs for 8 months at $59.94 total - with no prescription required, no monthly application appointments, and no chemical reaction risk to generate unexpected veterinary costs.

The pricing advantage of the DEWEL Flea Collar from DEWELPRO is made possible by its mechanism. The collar uses a TPE base infused with 5 plant-derived essential oils - Cinnamon Oil (5%), Eucalyptus Oil (5%), Linaloe Oil (6%), Lavender Oil (3%), and Lemon Eucalyptus (3%) - calibrated for continuous slow release across 8 full months. One collar, placed once, maintains a continuous protective barrier for the entire season. No monthly reapplication. No prescription renewal. No veterinary consultation required. No synthetic pesticides, nerve-toxins, or chemical absorption through the skin. The simplicity of the formula is the simplicity of the cost - and that simplicity has been available at DewelPro since May 2019 for $24.97.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet industry spending in the United States exceeded $147 billion in 2023, with natural and organic pet products representing the fastest-growing segment of that market. The growth of that segment is being driven in significant part by pet owners who have done the cost comparison and found that the premium they assumed they were paying for natural alternatives was never real. DEWELPRO has been making that case since May 2019 - not with marketing language, but with a price point that puts $24.97 next to $400 and lets the number speak for itself. Nearly seven years of customers who made that comparison and never went back to chemical treatments is the market's answer.

The DEWEL Flea Collar is available exclusively at DewelPro, starting at $24.97 for a single collar providing 8 full months of protection. The 3-pack is available at $59.94 - saving $25, including free shipping, and delivering 24 months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection at just $1.66 per month. For pet owners currently spending $200–$500 per year on chemical flea treatments, the cost comparison at DewelPro is waiting.

Founded in May 2019, DEWELPRO is a plant-based pet protection brand dedicated to replacing synthetic chemical flea treatments with plant-derived alternatives that are safer for dogs, safer for families, and safer for the home. Nearly seven years of trust, thousands of dogs protected, and zero synthetic pesticides - that is the DEWELPRO record.

