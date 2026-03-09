603 Auto Salvage Launches Online Inventory Of Over 1,000 Salvage Vehicles To Help Drivers Find Used Auto Parts Faster

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new section of the company's website, called “Parts Vehicles,” gives mechanics, repair shops, and vehicle owners a direct look at the vehicles currently being dismantled for parts.

Each listing represents a complete donor vehicle currently in the yard and acts as a reference point for customers searching for compatible used auto parts.

Instead of calling multiple salvage yards or searching through fragmented listings, visitors can now quickly determine whether a specific make and model vehicle is currently available.

A New Online Resource for Used Auto Parts

The Parts Vehicles section was designed to simplify the process of locating affordable used auto parts.

Each vehicle page represents a complete vehicle that can provide dozens of reusable OEM components.

Customers searching for parts can request components such as:

Used engines, Used transmissions, Doors and body panels, Headlights and taillights, Interior components, Electronic modules, Suspension parts, Drivetrain components and many more.

This vehicle-based approach allows customers to identify potential parts sources more quickly when searching for compatible components.

Helping Drivers Reduce Repair Costs

With vehicle repair costs rising nationwide, many drivers are turning to recycled auto parts as a reliable and affordable alternative to new dealership parts.

Quality recycled OEM parts often cost 40 percent to 70 percent less than new components, making them an important resource for mechanics, repair facilities, and vehicle owners trying to keep repair costs manageable.

By allowing customers to browse the vehicles currently being dismantled, 603 Auto Salvage helps streamline the parts sourcing process.

Salvage Yard Inventory with Constant Updates

603 Auto Salvage operates a vehicle dismantling and recycling facility in Plaistow, New Hampshire, serving customers throughout Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts while shipping parts nationwide.

The new online vehicle inventory currently includes over 1,000 salvage vehicles, and the list continues to grow as additional vehicles arrive at the yard.

Vehicles entering the facility are carefully dismantled so that reusable parts can be recovered and made available to customers.

The inventory includes a wide range of vehicles including:

Sedans, SUVs, Pickup trucks, Commercial vans, Domestic and import vehicles.

Each vehicle can provide dozens or even hundreds of reusable components that help extend the lifespan of other vehicles on the road.

Built for Mechanics, Body Shops, and DIY Vehicle Owners

The new inventory section was created to support a wide range of customers searching for compatible used parts.

These include:

Independent auto repair shops, Collision repair facilities, Automotive restoration projects, Used car dealers, DIY mechanics and vehicle owners.

By browsing the Parts Vehicles directory, customers can quickly determine whether a vehicle matching their repair needs is currently available at the yard.

Expanding Digital Access to Salvage Inventory

The launch of the Parts Vehicles section represents a major step in expanding digital access to the company's salvage yard inventory.

The initial release includes over 1,000 vehicle listings, and additional vehicles will be added as new inventory enters the facility.

Future improvements may include additional vehicle data, expanded search tools, and improved filtering to help customers locate compatible parts more efficiently.

About 603 Auto Salvage

603 Auto Salvage is an automotive recycling and used auto parts supplier located in Plaistow, New Hampshire. The company specializes in vehicle dismantling, recycled OEM auto parts sales, and junk vehicle purchasing throughout Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts.

The company supplies used auto parts to local customers, repair facilities, and buyers nationwide through its expanding online platform.

