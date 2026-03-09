Wheatfield, NY - After several years of intense seller's market conditions, the Western New York real estate landscape is experiencing a notable shift toward more balanced market dynamics. Michael "Mick" Trunzo of HUNT Real Estate ERA, who is consistently ranked among the region's top performers, is guiding clients through this transitional period with strategies based on the latest market trends.

"The market is currently taking a more neutral stance as opposed to the strong seller's market we've been seeing these past few years," says Mick, real estate selling agent in Wheatfield, NY. While conditions haven't yet shifted to favor buyers completely, the changes are unmistakable. Homes are taking longer to sell, and price reductions are becoming more prevalent than the multiple-offer situations that dominated in recent years.

This evolving landscape requires a different approach, and Mick's expertise positions him to provide clients with timely, sincere and relevant guidance. As one of the most experienced Realtors in Wheatfield, NY, he draws upon three decades of engineering experience and his status on the Who's Who In Western New York Real Estate list to analyze market shifts comprehensively. "While my competitors are still trying to figure things out, my clients are already getting sound advice from me based on the absolute latest market trends," Trunzo notes.

Working with HUNT Real Estate ERA, the number one real estate company in Western New York, Trunzo serves as lead trainer for emerging agents in Niagara County. This role keeps him at the forefront of industry developments and ensures his own practices reflect cutting-edge strategies. His background in engineering and home construction provides additional analytical depth when evaluating market conditions and property values.

